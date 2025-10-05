PKL 12: Rakesh spoils Devank’s heroics in Gujarat Giants’ win over Bengal Warriorz

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Gujarat Giants moved off the bottom of the points table in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) after a dominant 47-40 win over the Bengal Warriorz at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. It was skipper Rakesh Sungroya’s night to shine with 18 points to his name, but all-rounders Visvanth V, Ankit Dahiya, and Mohammadreza Shadloui played equally important roles in the win.

At the other end of the mat, Devank Dalal’s 25 points was a historic one, making him the first player to score 20+ points in three straight matches. However, lack of support from his teammates – with Punit Kumar being the second-highest scorer at 4 points – hurt his team’s chances in the game.

Gujarat Giants made a strong start in the opening quarter against Bengal Warriorz, with their star raider Rakesh leading the charge. He looked unstoppable on the mat, picking up raid points almost at will, including a crucial All Out that broke the early resistance of the Warriorz. Supported by Mohammadreza Shadloui’s sharp defensive tackles, the Giants quickly established control, leaving the Warriorz struggling to find answers in attack.

While the Warriorz’s Devank tried to keep his side in the hunt with a few successful raids, the Giants’ defence stood tall, while the momentum remained firmly with them. The combination of Rakesh’s incisive raids and timely tackles from Ankit Dahiya ensured the Giants held a commanding position as the first half progressed. At the end of the first 10 minutes, Gujarat Giants led Bengal Warriorz 14-5.

The Giants turned their early dominance into a complete demolition job in the second phase of the first half, leaving the Warriorz with no breathing space. Rakesh continued to dazzle with sharp raids, while Shadloui showcased his all-round brilliance by scoring both in attack and defence, including another thumping All Out that widened the gap.

Such was the Giants’ supremacy that they rewrote the record books, becoming the first team in PKL 12 to inflict three All Outs in the first 20 minutes, and also register the highest first-half score by any team. The Warriorz managed a few sparks through Devank and Manprit, but they were far too inconsistent to stop the rampaging Giants. By the break, Gujarat had sealed complete control, going into halftime ahead 31-12.

The third quarter saw the Warriorz show greater fight as they tried to claw their way back into the contest. Devank was the chief architect of their resurgence, raiding with confidence and troubling the Giants' defence on multiple occasions. He found support from Punit Kumar and Sushil Kambrekar, who chipped in with timely raid points. For the Giants, Ankit Dahiya continued his good work with crucial raids, and Visvanth’s Super Tackle gave them breathing space.

Despite the Giants’ strong overall grip on the game, the Warriorz had the last laugh in this phase as they inflicted an All Out on the Giants toward the close of the quarter. It was a rare setback for a side that had otherwise dominated from the first whistle, but the Giants’ early cushion ensured they still carried a healthy advantage. At the end of the third quarter, the Giants led the Warriorz 39-25.

The closing stages of the match belonged to the Warriorz, who mounted a spirited fightback through their talisman Devank. He raided relentlessly, keeping the Gujarat Giants’ defence under constant pressure and finding touch points with remarkable consistency.

Despite the late surge from the Warriorz, the Giants’ early dominance proved enough to carry them through. Rakesh continued to deliver crucial raid points while Ankit Dahiya and Shadloui ensured the Giants did not completely surrender control. Warriorz’s charge reduced the gap significantly, but the Giants held on to secure the win. At full time, Gujarat Giants prevailed with a 7-point margin of victory.

