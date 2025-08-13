August 13, 2025 10:40 PM हिंदी

PKL 12: Pawan Sehrawat to captain Tamil Thalaivas, Arjun Deshwal named deputy

Pawan Sehrawat to captain Tamil Thalaivas, Arjun Deshwal named deputy in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Photo credit: Tamil Thalaivas

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) Tamil Thalaivas have announced Pawan Sehrawat as the Captain and Arjun Deshwal as the vice-captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for the team as it sets its sights on glory.

Widely celebrated as the High Flyer of PKL, Pawan Sehrawat is one of the most dynamic players in the league’s history. He became the most expensive player in PKL when Tamil Thalaivas signed him for ₹2.26 crore in Season 9. Representing the Reserve Bank of India, Pawan has also brought pride to the nation, winning the gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Speaking about the leadership duo, Head Coach Sanjeev Balyan said, "Pawan is a proven leader and one of the most feared players in the league. His ability to handle pressure, inspire his teammates, and deliver in crucial moments makes him the ideal captain to lead Tamil Thalaivas this season."

Joining him in leadership is Arjun Deshwal, the Raid Machine of PKL, who takes on the role of Vice-Captain. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Arjun is a decorated raider and currently serves as a DSP in the state police force. His stellar career includes winning the gold medal with the Indian national team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

On vice-captain Arjun Deshwal, Sanjeev added: "I’ve had the privilege of working with Arjun when he captained Jaipur Pink Panthers, and I know first-hand the dedication, discipline, and composure he brings to the game. He is a natural leader on and off the mat, and together with Pawan, they form a formidable leadership core."

Alongside the leadership announcement, Tamil Thalaivas also unveiled their primary kit for Season 12. Featuring an all-blue design with striking gold accents, the kit represents the team’s renewed energy and ambition. The gold signifies the ultimate target for the season, bringing home the biggest prize in kabaddi.

Assistant coach Suresh Kumar also shared his thoughts, "We have selected big names for the captaincy this year, and we know they are amazing raiders, with Pawan also being a great all-rounder. This year, we have a strong line-up, and I’m confident they will lead the way for the team."

CEO Shushen Vashishth added, "With Pawan’s unmatched experience and Arjun’s explosive talent, we believe this leadership duo will inspire the team to deliver their best on the mat. The new kit reflects our hunger, unity, and the dream of lifting the trophy this season."

