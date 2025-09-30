PKL 12: Heartbreak was evident, they must learn to move forward, says Rishank on Haryana Steelers’ loss to Delhi

Chennai, Sep 30 (IANS)Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 matches between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers kept fans captivated on Monday night. Highlights included Vinay’s exceptional raiding, Ashu Malik’s strong leadership, and Shadloui’s overwhelming dominance. Rishank Devadiga provided analysis of both matches as the caravan reached Chennai, and he expressed confidence that ‘Revenge Week,' starting Tuesday, will be filled with intense action fireworks.

Speaking on the thrilling encounter between Delhi and Haryana, Rishank said on JioStar, "The last five minutes were simply electrifying, especially with Haryana Steelers staging a comeback. Vinay’s quick raid points were crucial; he even tackled Ashu twice, which shifted the momentum. And then, the drama in the final raid was just spectacular.

"Neeraj Narwal’s penultimate raid, where he earned a bonus point with brilliant footwork, was the turning point. That single bonus changed the match for Dabang Delhi. Had Delhi been tackled in that moment, Haryana Steelers would have walked away with an all-out and two additional points. The heartbreak was evident in the Steelers’ camp, but that’s the beauty of kabaddi; such intense moments test a team’s resolve, and they must learn to move forward from here.”

Haryana Steelers’ coach Manpreet Singh kept the team motivated throughout the match and was more serious than ever in the final few minutes of the contest. Speaking of that, Rishank said, "The motivation Coach Manpreet gave in the closing minutes was outstanding. He told the players, ‘One-point loss or one-point win; that’s the difference this match will make.’ That truly fired them up.

"Vinay, especially, rose to the occasion with back-to-back raids. Scoring 18 points from 19 raids is phenomenal. For me, he was the standout raider for the Steelers, and his performance impressed me the most.”

Analysing Ashu Malik’s performance, he said that the 23-year-old’s presence on the side was crucial to neutralise the threat that Haryana posed.

“Ashu announced his comeback in the last match, and he carried that form forward. Right from the beginning, his raids were sharp and relentless, putting constant pressure on Haryana’s defence. He’s a skilful player who knows exactly when to strike and how to score.

"His presence was vital for Delhi, particularly in neutralising the threat of Vinay and Shivam Patare. The defensive combination of Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet also played a key role, and together, the senior players anchored Delhi brilliantly.”

Earlier in the day, at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Gujarat Giants defeated UP Yoddhas 33-27, with all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui emerging as the standout player for the side.

Speaking of his performance, Rishank said, "The way Shadloui dominated right from the start was outstanding. He played with such intent and confidence; it’s the hallmark of a champion. Without the responsibility of captaincy, he looked more free, and it reflected in his raids and tackles. To perform like this against a strong side such as UP Yoddhas speaks volumes. If Shadloui and the Gujarat Giants continue this level of performance, they can definitely climb higher on the points table.”

--IANS

vi/bc