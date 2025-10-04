PKL 12: Ashu Malik continues fine form as Dabang Delhi reclaim top spot with win over UP Yoddhas

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Ashu Malik led the way with a Super 10 as Dabang Delhi K.C. returned to the top of the table with a dominant display to record a 43-26 win against UP Yoddhas at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday. On the other hand, Fazel Atrachali scored four tackle points, leading a comprehensive display for their side.

Gagan Gowda set the tone for the game with a multi-point raid to give his side an early two-point opening before Ashu Malik levelled things up for his side. The former exchanged raids with Neeraj Narwal, keeping things close between the teams. With the two sides going toe-to-toe, Surjeet Singh registered the first tackle of the match on Bhavani Rajput. However, UP Yoddhas opened up an 8-6 lead courtesy Shivam Chaudhary and Gagan Gowda, after the opening ten minutes.

Fazel Atrachali began the second quarter with a tackle on Bhavani Rajput, and Ashu Malik did what he does best, managing the first Super Raid of the game to give his side the lead. He followed that up with another multi-point raid, cleaning up the Yoddhas and inflicting an ALL OUT to give his side a 14-9 lead.

With the tempo slowing down slightly, the defenders began to take control of the game. Ashu Malik continued to lead the charge for Dabang Delhi with nine points in the first half, while Gagan Gowda was doing the same for Yoddhas with eight points to his name. In an enthralling first half that saw the pendulum swing one way and then the other, Joginder Narwal’s side held a four-point lead with the score at 17-13.

Ashu Malik began the second half with a raid that helped him complete his eighth Super 10 of the season, extending Dabang Delhi’s lead. With Ajinkya Pawar also chipping in, they ensured some daylight between themselves and their opponents. Fazel Atrachali further extended that lead to eight points, helping his team inflict a second All Out.

Despite Gagan Gowda completing his Super 10, UP Yoddhas were struggling to close the gap. Surjeet Singh and Ajinkya Pawar also contributed to Dabang Delhi’s cause, keeping them in the driver’s seat as they established a steady nine-point lead with ten minutes to go in the game.

Dabang Delhi K.C. continued to be relentless on both ends of the mat with their defence giving UP Yoddhas no breathing room. With a 12-point lead, they continued to tighten the screws to impose a third All Out and put the game beyond all doubt with a 15-point lead with under two minutes to play.

Fazel Atrachali narrowly missed out on his high-five with four tackle points on the night, as his side wrapped up a supreme performance with a 16-point victory.

--IANS

bsk/