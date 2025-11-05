Pizza nights, chai breaks, laughter: Inside off-screen bond of ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ cast

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The sets of the television show ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ are brimming with the friendly vibe, and heartwarming camaraderie.

The cast members of the show, instead of rushing home, often choose to stay back, unwind, and create memories together, from ordering their favorite meals to late-night house gatherings and endless laughter-filled conversations, once the pack is done for the day.

Talking about the same, actor Bharat Ahlawwat, who essays the role of Raghav in the show, said in a statement, “Our set genuinely feels like home. After we wrap up, there are days when nobody wants to leave, we just sit together, order food, and talk about everything. At times, we’ve ended up at someone’s house for small get-togethers filled with laughter and endless conversations. My mom often sends homemade food for everyone, and it has become a sweet little tradition now. It’s these simple, shared moments that make working together feel so special”.

The show currently showcases an emotional turn, with Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) worrying for Raghav’s well-being. In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to watch Raghav confronting Reet about her hidden feelings for him, a moment that could change everything between them.

Ayushi Khurana said, “As actors, we live such intense emotions through our characters that once the cameras are off, we all crave lighter, real moments. I think that’s what makes our team so amazing, we know how to switch off and just be ourselves. Bharat and I have this go-to pizza place we visit quite often after pack-up. It’s become our spot to unwind, share a meal, and just laugh over the random things that happened that day. Those evenings really help us reset before another busy day on set”.

Gouri Agarwal, who essays the role of Kirti, shared, “We have this small ritual that everyone looks forward to, there’s a chai place near our set that serves the best kadak chai and bun maska. A few of us, including Asim and Rohit, head there almost every evening post-shoot. It’s simple, but those moments of sipping chai and chatting away have become such a warm part of our day. It’s where some of our funniest and most memorable conversations happen”.

‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’ airs on Zee TV.

