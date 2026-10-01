Piyush Goyal, US Trade Representative Greer discuss India-US interim trade pact

Milwaukee, Oct 1 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that he met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting and discussed efforts for an early conclusion of an interim trade agreement between India and the US.

Taking to the social media platform X, Goyal said the two sides had a productive discussion on an interim agreement under the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

He also said they exchanged views on the deliberations at the G20 meeting which is being held under the US chairship.

In an another post, the minister noted that he met Mexico's Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard and discussed ways to deepen India-Mexico trade and investment ties.

Additionally, he held talks with Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański on expanding trade and investment between the two countries. The discussions also covered opportunities arising from the proposed India-European Union free trade agreement, Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal also met Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Brazil's Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Marcio Elias Rosa during the G20 gathering.

The meetings came as major economies used the Milwaukee trade ministers' meeting to discuss bilateral trade and investment issues.

Goyal also addressed a session of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting on the ‘Weaponization of Food through Coercive Trade Action’.

He said food should remain a source of security, stability and cooperation.

The minister also underlined the need to distinguish between the weaponisation of food supply chains and legitimate measures taken by countries to meet domestic policy and food-security needs.

Goyal's meetings here come as India and the US continue discussions on a bilateral trade agreement and an interim deal.

The Commerce Ministry had earlier said the minister's US engagements would focus on advancing a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and finalising an interim deal in line with the Joint Statement of February 7.

--IANS

ag/