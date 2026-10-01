Soha Ali Khan says she’s ‘still connected’ to daughter Inaaya nine years after cutting the umbilical cord

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s ninth birthday with a heartfelt note reflecting on the special bond between a mother and her child.

Sharing the message on Instagram, she looked back at the day Inaaya was born and wrote, “Nine years ago, we cut the umbilical cord. But apparently, you can’t actually get rid of your mother that easily. Soha went on to mention something she had read about the connection between a mother and child during pregnancy. She wrote that some of the mother’s cells can cross the placenta into the child and remain there for years, while some of the child’s cells can cross into the mother.

“So here we are, nine years later: still connected haha!! You can't roll your eyes at that! (Or can you),” she added.

Concluding her note, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress wished her daughter, writing, “Happy 9th..” The doting mother also shared heartwarming glimpses from the birthday celebrations. In the first image, Inaaya is seen planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheek. In the next, she strikes a pose alongside her mother and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. Another picture shows Soha posing with her mother, Sharmila.

Kunal Kemmu marked his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s ninth birthday by sharing a heartwarming video featuring a tender father-daughter moment. The clip showed the ‘Kalyug’ actor strumming his guitar and singing for Inaaya, who appeared overjoyed by the special gesture. The birthday girl then hugged and kissed her father, adding to the warmth of the moment.

Kunal shared the adorable video on Instagram and penned a sweet birthday message for his daughter, writing, “Happy Birthday my Inni Boo.” In the video, the actor was seen seated on a couch with his guitar while Inaaya affectionately embraced him.

Soha and Kunal tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their daughter in September 2017. Over the years, Soha has often shared glimpses of her life as a mother and her special bond with Inaaya on social media.

--IANS

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