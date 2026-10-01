October 01, 2026 11:08 AM हिंदी

Asian Games: Nitesh storms into Greco-Roman final to end 64-year wait, Mansi in bronze fight

Asian Games: Nitesh storms into Greco-Roman final to end 64-year wait, Mansi in bronze fight

Nagoya, Oct 1 (IANS) Nitesh Siwach stormed into the final of the Greco-Roman 97kg after a stellar 9-0 technical superiority win over Mongolia's Ganbaataryn Gankhuyag in the semifinal at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center in the ongoing Asian Games here on Thursday.

Nitesh has now become the first Indian to march into the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asiad since the 1962 Games, ending a 64-year wait for India. He will now face Yuri Nakazato of Japan in the gold medal clash later in the day.

If Nitesh beats Nakazato, he will become the first Indian to win an Asiad gold in Greco-Roman wrestling after Ganpat Andalkar, who won the gold at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Notably, Ganpat is the first and only Indian to win a Greco-Roman wrestling gold medal in Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Mansi will be playing the bronze medal match after losing her semifinal to Japan's Nonoka Ozaki 0-6. She will be playing for the bronze against Mongolia's Altjin Togtokh later in the day.

Nitesh, the 2026 Asian Championships silver medallist, was superb in the semifinal against the Hangzhou 2023 bronze medallist Ganbaatar, as he didn't let his opponent take any point and raced to a 9-0 TSU win. He had earlier defeated Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan in the quarterfinal by 7-1.

Meanwhile, Mansi had defeated Irina Kuznetsova in the pre-quarters 6-1 to begin her charge towards a medal. She then beat Jo Su-been of South Korea in the quarters 5-0 to make her way to the semis.

However, she ran against Nonoka Ozaki, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist and the Hangzhou Asiad winner, in the semifinal and went down to her 0-6 to get herself a chance to play for the bronze.

Sumit had earlier lost his Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinal to Sajjad Abbaspourragani of Iran. The match was a closely contested one and was 1-1, but Sumit lost on VPO1.

Aman also lost his quarterfinal to Shahin Badaghimofrad of Qatar in men's Greco-Roman 77kg, 0-9. He had earlier won his pre-quarters against Borgil Tuvshinbaatar of Mongolia 8-6. Neither of the Indian grapplers will get a chance for a bronze fight via repechage, as the opponents to whom they lost did not make it to the final as well.

India has already won a Greco-Roman wrestling medal in Aich-Nagoya through Sunil Kumar, who bagged bronze in the men’s 87kg event on Wednesday.

--IANS

vm/bc

LATEST NEWS

US questions Most-Favoured-Nation cornerstone of global trade

US questions Most-Favoured-Nation cornerstone of global trade

We see India as global leader, want to build stable economic ties, says Polish Minister (IANS Exclusive)

We see India as global leader, want to build stable economic ties, says Polish Minister (IANS Exclusive)

Riz Ahmed reveals what his mom thought of Tom Cruise after meeting him at ‘Digger’ premiere

Riz Ahmed reveals what his mom thought of Tom Cruise after meeting him at ‘Digger’ premiere

EAM Jaishankar hails Capt Smit Machchhar's 'extraordinary courage' for foiling mid-air attack

EAM Jaishankar hails Capt Smit Machchhar's 'extraordinary courage' for foiling mid-air attack

Asian Games: Nitesh storms into Greco-Roman final to end 64-year wait, Mansi in bronze fight

Asian Games: Nitesh storms into Greco-Roman final to end 64-year wait, Mansi in bronze fight

Soha Ali Khan says she’s ‘still connected’ to daughter Inaaya nine years after cutting the umbilical cord

Soha Ali Khan says she’s ‘still connected’ to daughter Inaaya nine years after cutting the umbilical cord

India’s manufacturing PMI rises to seven-month high of 55.1 in September

India’s manufacturing PMI rises to seven-month high of 55.1 in September

PM Modi speaks to Capt Smit Machchhar's family; lauds his bravery, assures assistance

PM Modi speaks to Capt Smit Machchhar's family; lauds his bravery, assures assistance

Anne Hathaway says pregnancy gave her a ‘crazy sense of smell’ and could ‘smell time’

Anne Hathaway says during her pregnancy she could ‘smell time’

Upasana Singh says Poonam Dhillon issued her show-cause notice for supporting Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row

Upasana Singh says Poonam Dhillon issued her show-cause notice for supporting Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row