EAM Jaishankar hails Capt Smit Machchhar's 'extraordinary courage' for foiling mid-air attack

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his "extraordinary courage" and "presence of mind" after his actions helped avert a major tragedy and save hundreds of lives.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Captain Smit Machchhar's extraordinary courage and remarkable presence of mind, even in the face of grave danger, saved hundreds of lives yesterday and averted a major tragedy. Join the countless voices from across the world in saluting his valour and praying for his speedy recovery."

The remarks came amid growing international recognition of Captain Machchhar's role in averting the threat aboard flydubai flight FZ1073. The pilot was attacked and severely injured during the flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Hailing Captain Machchhar's bravery, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the injured pilot is safe and receiving medical care.

"We salute the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who, inspite of being gravely injured, showed remarkable courage that saved the lives of many. He is receiving medical attention and is safe. We wish and pray for his speedy recovery. The nation proudly stands with him and his family," the MEA posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the Indian pilot, calling him a "hero" who showed "immense courage" and "unwavering resolve" to save the lives of those on board.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy."

"India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he added.

The Prime Minister prayed for the pilot's "speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health".

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Captain Machchhar for his "extraordinary bravery" in preventing what he described as a potential mid-air catastrophe after the pilot was allegedly attacked during a flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew.

In a statement posted by the Office of the Israeli Prime Minister on social media platform X, Netanyahu said Captain Machchhar displayed exceptional courage despite being seriously injured.

"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said.

--IANS

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