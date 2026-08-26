August 26, 2026 10:44 AM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal pitches for India growth opportunities to Japanese firms, financial majors

Piyush Goyal pitches for India growth opportunities to Japanese firms, financial majors

Tokyo, Aug 26 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that he highlighted India's growing investment and business opportunities across trade, mobility, industrial, banking and insurance sectors during discussions with top Japanese business and financial leaders.

On the third day of his Japan visit, Goyal met senior executives from Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Nippon Life Insurance, according to posts by the minister on X.

In his meeting with Toshimitsu Imai, President and CEO of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Goyal discussed opportunities for the company to deepen its engagement in India across trade, mobility and industrial sectors.

The discussions focused on leveraging India's cost competitiveness and strengthening the country's role as a global export hub, particularly for emerging markets, Goyal said.

In addition, the minister met with Yoshihiro Hyakutome, Deputy President Executive Officer at SMBC Group and discussed opportunities to deepen India-Japan financial ties, including greater investment and cooperation in the banking sector.

Goyal also discussed with Yasushi Itagaki, Deputy Chairman of MUFG, along with other senior officials, strengthening India-Japan cooperation in banking, commercial finance and investment.

"India's dynamic financial sector continues to offer significant scope for deeper partnerships with Japan's leading financial institutions," the minister said on X.

Additionally, in his meeting with Minoru Kimura, Managing Executive Officer and Head of Global Business at Nippon Life Insurance, the minister discussed opportunities for greater India-Japan cooperation in insurance and financial services.

Goyal said India's expanding insurance market presents significant potential for greater collaboration.

The discussions with the Japanese companies come as India seeks to deepen economic and investment ties with Japan and attract greater participation from the firms and financial institutions across key sectors for Indian economy.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Zelensky thanks Prez Murmu for I-Day wishes, reaffirms commitment to deepen bilateral ties

Zelensky thanks Prez Murmu for independence day wishes, reaffirms commitment to stronger bilateral ties

2nd Test: Dinusha’s century in vain as India bowl out SL for 290, enforce follow-on

2nd Test: Dinusha’s century in vain as India bowl out SL for 290, enforce follow-on

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan campaign pulled by brand day after actress backed ensemble (Photo: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram)

Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan campaign pulled by brand day after actress backed ensemble

India, Seychelles explore AI, digital systems to boost sustainable fisheries management

India, Seychelles explore AI, digital systems to boost sustainable fisheries management

Rajat Bedi on Kuku Kohli: ‘His unique way of telling stories will live on forever through his cinema’

Rajat Bedi on Kuku Kohli: ‘His unique way of telling stories will live on forever through his cinema’

‘Face the ball without facing the bowler’: Sooriyabandara unfazed by India’s attack after comeback knock

‘Face the ball without facing the bowler’: Sooriyabandara unfazed by India’s attack after comeback knock

'Mandaadi' teaser: Soori plays a sailor with grit! (Photo: RS Infotainment/X)

'Mandaadi' teaser: Soori plays a sailor with grit!

Melissa McCarthy’s b’day wish for hubby Ben Falcone comes with hilarious throwback picture

Melissa McCarthy’s b’day wish for hubby Ben Falcone comes with hilarious throwback picture

2nd Test: When a challenge or responsibility comes my way, I really enjoy it, says Siraj

2nd Test: When a challenge or responsibility comes my way, I really enjoy it, says Siraj

Madhoo recalls how Kuku Kohli’s one phone call made her an overnight star

Madhoo recalls how Kuku Kohli’s one phone call made her an overnight star