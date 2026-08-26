Piyush Goyal pitches for India growth opportunities to Japanese firms, financial majors

Tokyo, Aug 26 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that he highlighted India's growing investment and business opportunities across trade, mobility, industrial, banking and insurance sectors during discussions with top Japanese business and financial leaders.

On the third day of his Japan visit, Goyal met senior executives from Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Nippon Life Insurance, according to posts by the minister on X.

In his meeting with Toshimitsu Imai, President and CEO of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Goyal discussed opportunities for the company to deepen its engagement in India across trade, mobility and industrial sectors.

The discussions focused on leveraging India's cost competitiveness and strengthening the country's role as a global export hub, particularly for emerging markets, Goyal said.

In addition, the minister met with Yoshihiro Hyakutome, Deputy President Executive Officer at SMBC Group and discussed opportunities to deepen India-Japan financial ties, including greater investment and cooperation in the banking sector.

Goyal also discussed with Yasushi Itagaki, Deputy Chairman of MUFG, along with other senior officials, strengthening India-Japan cooperation in banking, commercial finance and investment.

"India's dynamic financial sector continues to offer significant scope for deeper partnerships with Japan's leading financial institutions," the minister said on X.

Additionally, in his meeting with Minoru Kimura, Managing Executive Officer and Head of Global Business at Nippon Life Insurance, the minister discussed opportunities for greater India-Japan cooperation in insurance and financial services.

Goyal said India's expanding insurance market presents significant potential for greater collaboration.

The discussions with the Japanese companies come as India seeks to deepen economic and investment ties with Japan and attract greater participation from the firms and financial institutions across key sectors for Indian economy.

--IANS

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