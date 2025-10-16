October 16, 2025 9:31 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal highlights India’s strong economic growth, deepening ties with Brazil

Piyush Goyal highlights India’s strong economic growth, deepening ties with Brazil

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday highlighted India’s strong economic growth and deepening bilateral partnership with Brazil, India would continue GDP growth momentum for at least the next two decades.

Addressing the India-Brazil Business Dialogue here, Goyal expressed gratitude to the Vice President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, and Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho for their participation, describing their visit as a reflection of the strong commitment of both nations to deepen their strategic and economic ties.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said that India-Brazil relations should be “as colourful as a carnival and as passionate as football.”

He also appreciated Brazil for including yoga and Ayurveda in its healthcare systems, noting that traditional knowledge and wellness practices can further strengthen cultural and health cooperation between the two nations.

The minister noted that India’s GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter, making it the fastest-growing large economy in the world for the past four years. The Minister expressed confidence that India would continue this momentum for at least the next two decades.

With $700 billion in foreign exchange reserves, India is among the top five countries globally in terms of forex strength.

Goyal emphasised that these strong macroeconomic fundamentals provide the threshold for the country to pursue ambitious growth targets and accelerate its development journey.

Referring to the recent statement by the IMF Chief praising India’s bold reforms, Goyal highlighted that the IMF has revised India’s growth projection for 2025 upward from 6.4 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

He noted that in the last 12 years, 250 million Indians have been lifted out of poverty, creating a strong and aspirational middle class that now drives the nation’s consumption and growth story.

The Minister emphasised that India’s welfare and infrastructure investments are working in tandem to create a more inclusive and sustainable economy — ensuring that every citizen has access to food, housing, education, healthcare, electricity, digital connectivity, and clean water.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to structural reforms, ease of doing business, and reducing compliance burdens. He said these efforts have strengthened investor confidence and positioned India to become the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India’s economic fundamentals are ‘pretty strong’ with ‘good growth,’ says IMF

India’s economic fundamentals are ‘pretty strong’ with ‘good growth,’ says IMF

Choice International's Q2 net profit jumps over 21 pc to Rs 56 crore

Choice International's Q2 net profit jumps over 21 pc to Rs 56 crore

Bangladesh's slide towards Islamist mob rule should alarm West: Report (File image)

Bangladesh's slide towards Islamist mob rule should alarm West: Report

Google’s $15 billion AI infra commitment a statement of arrival for India

Google’s $15 billion AI infra commitment a statement of arrival for India

Decades of enforced disappearances in Balochistan expose Pakistan's repression: Report

Decades of enforced disappearances in Balochistan expose Pakistan's repression: Report

Karnal: Farmers adopt new techniques with special focus on stubble management

Karnal: Farmers adopt new techniques with special focus on stubble management

Pakistani airstrike in Balochistan kills six civilians as military operations escalates (File image)

Pakistani airstrike in Balochistan kills six civilians as military operations escalates

Chhattisgarh: ‘Laika Ghar’ to combat malnutrition among children

Chhattisgarh: ‘Laika Ghar’ to combat malnutrition among children

Kerala Governor lays wreath at mortal remains of former Kenyan PM on behalf of PM Modi

Kerala Governor lays wreath at mortal remains of former Kenyan PM on behalf of PM Modi

Surge in demand for traditional earthen lamps outshines Chinese lights this Diwali

Surge in demand for traditional earthen lamps outshines Chinese lights this Diwali