October 21, 2025 5:53 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M. Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday extended best wishes to Pratibha M. Singh, a Delhi High Court judge, on her appointment as chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges.

She will be a member of the advisory board for the period of 2025-27.

"Heartiest congratulations to Justice Pratibha M. Singh ji of Delhi High Court, on being appointed as Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's Advisory Board of Judges for the term 2025-2027," Goyal wrote on his official X handle.

The Commerce and Industry Minister termed the appointment a moment of pride for India, as it strengthens the country's strong global presence.

"This prestigious appointment is a moment of great pride for Bharat, reflecting the nation's growing global stature in the field of Intellectual Property. It will further strengthen India's engagement with @WIPO, contributing to a resilient and innovation-driven IP ecosystem worldwide," the minister added.

In 2017, Justice Pratibha M. Singh was appointed a Permanent Judge of the Delhi High Court. She previously served as both the presiding judge and chair of the first IP Division of the Delhi High Court 2021-22 Session.

Singh began practising law in 1991 and has since made frequent appearances before the Indian Patent Office, the Supreme Court of India, the High Court of Delhi, and the IP Appellate Board.

World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, works to protect intellectual property (IP) globally. Founded in 1967 by the WIPO Convention, it comprises 193 member states and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

WIPO offers a worldwide platform for information, policy, and services related to intellectual property. Its goal is to take the lead in creating a fair and efficient international intellectual property system that encourages innovation, rewards creativity, and advances economic growth.

--IANS

aps/uk

LATEST NEWS

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history, during the second match of the series in Mirpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya (Photo Credit: Sujeeth/X)

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Vishnu Vishal Studioz/X)

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M. Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair