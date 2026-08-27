Pitbull shares moving tribute for Dolly Parton, says she believed in her when nobody else did

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Rapper Pitbull has shared a heartfelt tribute for the late singing legend Dolly Parton, as he said that she "believed” in her when a lot of folks didn't.

The rapper was performing at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater in New York, when he paid the tribute to the late singer.

He told the crowd, "We’re having a great time and then we’re losing our minds, but there’s someone that was very special to me and showed me love and believed in me when a lot of folks didn't and gave me an opportunity. And her name is Dolly Parton. She lived an amazing life. A hardworking woman, intelligent, sophisticated, funny, powerful, intimidating, but more than anything a good human being with a good heart. And she showed me a whole lot of love”.

“So to all the crowds, this is dedicated to y’all, but more than anything to the legend that will live forever, Dolly Parton”, he added.

Pitbull played his 2024 Dolly collaboration, ‘Powerful Women’, a reimagined version of Dolly’s classic 9 to 5.

Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80. Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, who was also her head of security, revealed the news in an Instagram video. The video was shared on the late singer’s page.

He said in the video, “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now. It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly”.

“Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens. I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s”, he added.

--IANS

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