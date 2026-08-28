‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ child actor Satyajeet Puri says he is ‘made alive’ on Raksha Bandhan every year

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Actor Satyajeet Puri, who became a familiar face as a child artiste with Dev Anand’s 1971 classic Hare Rama Hare Krishna, recalled how the iconic song ‘Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka’ changed his life.

He added how the song continues to bring him into the spotlight every Raksha Bandhan.

Satyajeet Puri, who played the young Prashant, Dev Anand’s character in the film, said the song remains one of the most important parts of his life. He also expressed gratitude to Dev Anand for giving him the opportunity.

Talking about the song, Satyajeet said, “The film I am going to talk about today is named Hare Rama Hare Krishna and the song is Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka. It is a song about flowers, stars and sibling bond. This song changed my life and is the most important song of my life.”

He added: “After this song, the child actor that I was became a child star. Whenever there is a Raksha Bandhan, this song plays every time. I am made alive, at least, on that one day each year.”

Satyajeet Puri further said, “I should say thanks to Dev Sahab, and I am lucky to have got that role.”

Talking about the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna, it released in 1971, was directed and produced by Dev Anand. The legendary actor also played the lead alongside Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz. The film revolved around a brother's attempt to reconnect with his estranged sister and featured music by R.D. Burman, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The soundtrack included the evergreen Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka as well as the hugely popular Dum Maro Dum.

Talking about Satyajeet Puri, he was cast as the young version of Dev Anand’s character, Prashant, while Baby Guddi played the younger Jasbir, the character portrayed by Zeenat Aman in adulthood.

The brother-sister song, sung in versions by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring Raksha Bandhan songs.

Satyajeet Puri had already appeared in films including Mere Lal, Wapas and Khilona, but his role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna made him widely recognisable.

He later continued working in Hindi cinema, appearing as a child artiste in films such as Anuraag and Hari Darshan, before taking up supporting roles as an adult in films including Arjun, Khoon Bhari Maang, Shola Aur Shabnam and Dulaara.

–IANS

rd/