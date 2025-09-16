PhonePe’s Indus Appstore now on 10 crore devices

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) Indus Appstore, India’s Android app marketplace, announced that it has hit the 10-crore device mark.

The app store’s localised feature, allowing users to discover apps in 12 Indian languages along with English, is one of the key factors to its success. About 40 per cent of users navigate the app store in a regional language, with Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati being the most popular languages.

The app store has a significant presence in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, with Karnataka and Telangana following close behind as key user hubs.

“It’s a proud moment for all of us to cross the 10-crore milestone, and it is an important step in our journey of building a horizontal app store for India. We will continue to offer our users a seamless, safe, and rich app selection experience that makes Indus Appstore not only a destination for apps, but a platform where users can discover apps that are right for them,” said Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore.

“We will also continue to support the developer ecosystem by offering a level-playing field that allows them to distribute and reach the right users with features built for the Indian regional and cultural context,” she added.

Further, the Indus Appstore's lifetime user base showed that India’s young population is a key driver of its success.

Gen-Z, aged 18-27, comprised 33.7 per cent of the user base, and when combined with Gen-Y, aged 27-44, it accounted for nearly 93.5 per cent of users under the age of 45.

The core Indus Appstore users in a tier 3 location are generally males, between 28 and 44 years old. More than 70 per cent of users belong to tier 3 regions, demonstrating strong rural and small‑city penetration.

Indus Appstore also hosts several app categories, with social media apps being the most popular nationwide, followed by communication, entertainment, and finance apps.

--IANS

rvt/