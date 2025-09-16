September 16, 2025 3:08 PM हिंदी

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore now on 10 crore devices

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore now on 10 crore devices

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) Indus Appstore, India’s Android app marketplace, announced that it has hit the 10-crore device mark.

The app store’s localised feature, allowing users to discover apps in 12 Indian languages along with English, is one of the key factors to its success. About 40 per cent of users navigate the app store in a regional language, with Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Gujarati being the most popular languages.

The app store has a significant presence in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra, with Karnataka and Telangana following close behind as key user hubs.

“It’s a proud moment for all of us to cross the 10-crore milestone, and it is an important step in our journey of building a horizontal app store for India. We will continue to offer our users a seamless, safe, and rich app selection experience that makes Indus Appstore not only a destination for apps, but a platform where users can discover apps that are right for them,” said Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore.

“We will also continue to support the developer ecosystem by offering a level-playing field that allows them to distribute and reach the right users with features built for the Indian regional and cultural context,” she added.

Further, the Indus Appstore's lifetime user base showed that India’s young population is a key driver of its success.

Gen-Z, aged 18-27, comprised 33.7 per cent of the user base, and when combined with Gen-Y, aged 27-44, it accounted for nearly 93.5 per cent of users under the age of 45.

The core Indus Appstore users in a tier 3 location are generally males, between 28 and 44 years old. More than 70 per cent of users belong to tier 3 regions, demonstrating strong rural and small‑city penetration.

Indus Appstore also hosts several app categories, with social media apps being the most popular nationwide, followed by communication, entertainment, and finance apps.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Unit of Ranjith Sajeev's 'Half' completes Rajasthan schedule

Unit of Ranjith Sajeev's 'Half' completes Rajasthan schedule

Raashii Khanna reveals her quirky triangle love on sets of ‘Telusu Kada’

Raashii Khanna reveals her quirky triangle love on sets of ‘Telusu Kada’

“Page 3” cast reunites after 20 years

“Page 3” cast reunites after 20 years, Tara Sharma shares a glimpse

India’s chemicals sector leads globally with 28 pc returns: Report

India’s chemicals sector leads globally with 28 pc returns: Report

'I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me', says Pratika Rawal on her partnerships with Mandhana

'I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me', says Pratika Rawal on her partnerships with Mandhana

Google lays off over 200 AI contractors: Report

Google lays off over 200 AI contractors: Report

Avika and Milind’s wedding festivities to kick off on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’; Radhe Maa, Neha Kakkar to join celebrations

Avika and Milind’s wedding festivities to kick off on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’; Radhe Maa, Neha Kakkar to join celebrations

Public welfare reflected in every policy is PM Modi’s biggest characteristic: Mansukh Mandaviya

Public welfare reflected in every policy is PM Modi’s biggest characteristic: Mandaviya

Zeenat Aman: I never found myself to be beautiful

Zeenat Aman: I never found myself to be beautiful

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore now on 10 crore devices

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore now on 10 crore devices