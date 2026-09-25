September 25, 2026 5:24 PM हिंदी

Phoebe Brett, Maria Andrews named in England squad for U-19 T20 WC and India series

Phoebe Brett, Maria Andrews named in England squad for U-19 T20 WC and India series (Credit: ECB)

London, Sep 25 (IANS) ​Warwickshire spinner Phoebe Brett and The Blaze all-rounder Maria Andrews have been named in a 15-player England squad for their upcoming tour of India and the subsequent ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Nepal and Bangladesh.

The ECB announced a busy winter itinerary for the side, which begins with a five-match T20 series against India in November-December this year, and serves as key preparation for the marquee global event in January-February 2027.

​Following the conclusion of the series against India, the squad will stay back in the country for an additional week of outdoor training camps before flying out for the World Cup.

​Phoebe remains the sole player from England's 2025 World Cup campaign in Malaysia, where the side lost to eventual champions India in the semi-finals. Maria, who served as a non-travelling reserve during the previous edition, has earned a call-up to the main squad this time around.

​"This is an exciting opportunity for this group of players who will be the best prepared squad we will have sent to the U19 Women’s World Cup," England U-19 head coach Chris Guest said in a statement.

​"The aspiration as always is to win the U19 World Cup. Taking on board learnings from previous campaigns, we have gone about things slightly differently this time, ensuring that our players are getting some game time outdoors much closer to the tournament," he added.

​Detailing the focus of the upcoming winter assignment, the head coach stressed that player development remains as vital as winning silverware.

​"The goals for the winter are dual focused. We want to win the World Cup, and we are also developing players and helping them prepare for what their career might look like in a professional environment."

​The ECB stated that the team captain will be named at a later date. Additionally, five non-travelling reserves - Ava Clive, Ivreen Dhaliwal, Libby Fellows, Lucy Randle-Bissell, and Isobel Thorndike - will participate in all preparation camps, including the training period in India at the conclusion of the T20 series.

​The five-match T20 series against India will kick off in Baroda on November 26, with the venue hosting the first two games before the action shifts to Surat for the remaining three fixtures.

​England U-19 Squad: Maria Andrews, Amelie Bishop, Phoebe Brett, Eliza Bristowe, Flora Davies, Holly Garton, Bryony Gillgrass, Genevieve Jeer, Amelia Oliver, Shristi Patil, Prarthana Reddy, Faith Teekasingh, Clara Thacker, Skye Thomas, and Venus Weerappuli.

​Non-travelling reserves: Ava Clive, Ivreen Dhaliwal, Libby Fellows, Lucy Randle-Bissell, and Isobel Thorndike.

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games: Manpreet Kaur clinches bronze in women's shot put, Krishna finishes fifth (Credit: X/AFI)

Asian Games: Manpreet Kaur clinches bronze in women's shot put, Krishna finishes fifth

‘Past is past, focus on next match,' shooters Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet reveal coach's message before gold medal triumph in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: ‘Past is past, focus on next match,' Suruchi/Kamaljeet reveal coach's message before triumph

G. V. Prakash Kumar shares musical insights on ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’

G. V. Prakash Kumar shares musical insights on ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’

Indian youth advocate calls for global digital safety at UNHRC

Indian youth advocate calls for global digital safety at UNHRC

TRAI launches connectivity rating platform to empower consumers with credible information

TRAI launches connectivity rating platform to empower consumers with credible information

Bangladesh’s inflation crisis due to deeper structural weaknesses rather than supply shortages

Bangladesh’s inflation crisis due to deeper structural weaknesses rather than supply shortages

Bangladesh confronts growing crisis of juvenile violence (File image)

Bangladesh confronts growing crisis of juvenile violence

Phoebe Brett, Maria Andrews named in England squad for U-19 T20 WC and India series (Credit: ECB)

Phoebe Brett, Maria Andrews named in England squad for U-19 T20 WC and India series

India, France double down on power sector cooperation

India, France double down on power sector cooperation

Zoya Hussain on women safety: There’s no place in the world where women are safe

Zoya Hussain on women safety: There’s no place in the world where women are safe