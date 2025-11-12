People behind Delhi blast won’t succeed, India’s growth journey to continue: Jim Rogers

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) People behind the Delhi car blast, that took place near the Red Fort Metro Station, will not be successful as India is developing fast and is going to be a very exciting nation in the future, Jim Rogers, ace American investor and financial commentator, said on Wednesday.

Speaking to IANS, Singapore-based 83-year-old veteran investor condemned the heinous act, saying India will continue on its tremendous growth journey despite such cowardly act from terrorists.

“I certainly condemn all terrorist acts like this. It is very sad that it's happening in Delhi. Terrorists usually are not successful. They cause destruction but usually, they do not wind up being successful. So, the people who did this in Delhi will not be successful in the end,” he stressed.

The blast occurred on the evening of November 10 when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

More than 1,000 CCTV footage clips are being scanned by investigative agencies, which suspect that the car explosion could have been a suicide attack aimed at causing maximum damage, Delhi Police sources said.

Investigative agencies are also monitoring social media activity and collecting mobile phone dump data from several locations across Delhi.

In the meantime, high alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

The NIA was handed over the case after Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the investigation, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to bring the culprits to justice.

Rogers further stated that “India is changing a lot, and India is going to be a very exciting country in the future, despite terrorists”.

“The terrorists will lose in the end”, he told IANS.

--IANS

aps/na