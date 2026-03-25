March 25, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

'Peddi' team seeks to allay fears on Ram Charan's injury; Says actor is fine and will resume filming from Thursday

'Peddi' team seeks to allay fears on Ram Charan's injury; Says actor is fine and will resume filming from Thursday (Photo Credit: Ram Charan/X)

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) Stating that actor Ram Charan had undergone a slight procedure to treat a minor injury he had sustained to his left eye on the sets of 'Peddi', the makers of the film on Wednesday clarified that actor Ram Charan was now fine and that he would resume filming from Thursday as usual.

In a statement, the makers of the film said, "We'd like to clarify the recent discussions regarding a small incident on the sets of 'Peddi'. We want to reassure everyone that Ram Charan Garu is perfectly fine and in good health. He experienced a minor injury to his left eye while on set, and a slight procedure was carried out. He is set to resume shooting tomorrow without any interruptions to the filming schedule."

The makers further added, "We appreciate everyone's concern, but there is no need for alarm. Everything is well-managed, and the production is progressing smoothly."

The statement came in the wake of rumours doing the rounds on social media that actor Ram Charan had sustained an injury on the sets of Peddi.

'Peddi', which has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has been in the limelight right from the time it was first announced.

The film brings together a strong cast with Ramcharan and Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead. Senior actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani will all be seen playing important parts in this film.

On the technical side, the movie is backed by some of the best in the industry. R Rathnavelu is handling the camera work, Navin Nooli is in charge of editing, and Avinash Kolla has designed the film’s massive and detailed sets.

For the unaware, the film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is slated to hit screens on April 30 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

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