April 19, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

PCI sacks Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh over harassment allegations

PCI sacks Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh over harassment allegations

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The Paralympic Committee of India  (PCI) has sacked Dronacharya awardee coach Naval Singh after harassment allegations made by Paralympic champion Sumit Antil, the PCI chief Devendra Jhajharia told IANS on Sunday.

Two-time Paralympic Games medallist Sumit Antil have alleged harassment and use of abusive language by coach Naval Singh and have complained to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). He had also received support from Tokyo Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

PCI Chief Jhajhariya, who confirmed to IANS on Sunday that "board has decided to terminate him (Naval Singh)."

Country's top athletes had made a written complaint to SAI, alleging mental harassment and repetitive use of abusive language by Naval Singh, who trains Sachin Yadav, had finished fourth at 2025 World Championships, ahead of Neeraj.

The written complaint was submitted to SAI on April 10, after the matter was raised with officials from SAI and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Antil, a gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics, was the first to raise the issue with SAI. He had said he approached SAI Deputy Director Arunlal and the CEO of TOPS (Nash Johal) about the coach's behaviour. Antil claimed that the SAI officials sat the two parties down for a compromise but the Paralympic Games gold medallist rejected the approach.

He alleged that he had experienced many incidents of verbal abuse, humiliation, and mental harassment by the veteran coach and eventually decided to take action.

Naval Singh, who was conferred the Dronacharya award in 2015, has played a key role in training national-level javelin athletes, mentoring young coaches.

--IANS

bc/

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