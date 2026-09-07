PCB launches disciplinary inquiry following turmoil on ongoing Test tour in England

Lahore, Sep 7 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that it has launched an internal disciplinary inquiry to examine reports of player misconduct and behavioural issues after the team's poor performances in the first two Test matches against England.

The development follows the board's decisive response after heavy losses in the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, which led to sending seven players, including wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, and T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, home midway through the tour.

Amir Mir, PCB's Director of Media and Digital Communications, confirmed that an internal review has been launched in response to the increasing local media reports about dressing room unrest.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally. The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration,” Mir stated on his ‘X’ account on Monday.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also sent back home, with their duties taken up by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke. “At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible. The PCB will not comment further at this time. The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications,” added Mir.

The PCB administration led by Mohsin Naqvi has faced severe backlash from former players and experts for taking such unprecedented measures in the middle of an overseas tour, even as Pakistan currently languishes at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Focus now shifts to the third and final Test in Birmingham, starting on September 9, where a heavily restructured Babar Azam-led side will aim to avoid a series whitewash amidst off-field turbulence.

--IANS

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