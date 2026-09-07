Sharib Hashmi shares a glimpse from day 1 of 'Haiwaan' shoot with Priyadarshan & Saif

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actor Sharib Hashmi will soon be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan's much-anticipated drama 'Haiwaan'.

On Monday, Sharib took to his official Insta account and treated the netizens to a glimpse of his first day on the set of 'Haiwaan'. The primary photo in the album showed him posing with Priyadarshan. We could also see some behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot. Sharib also uploaded a mirror selfie dressed as his character, a police officer. The last pic was Sharib and Saif smiling at the camera as the two came together for a selfie.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "That’s how my Day 1 looked like on the sets of a Priyadarshan Film @priyadarshan.official sir I have no words to describe my happiness that I’m in the cast of a film directed by you sir (sic)."

"A big thanks to @thespianfilms_ind @shailajad @satishfenn and @amarbirbajwa for making this happen...And to my paaji @rohanshankar06 for giving me such ammazzing dialogues and being a strong support on the sets. A Huge Tick On The Bucket List Mera Hero Hai Woh #Haiwaan in cinemas 11th September (sic)," the post further read.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan revealed that Akshay was never part of the original plan for 'Haiwaan'. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the director revealed that initially only Saif was confirmed for the film before an unexpected conversation with Akshay led to him being a part of the drama.

Priyadarshan said that casting the antagonist for 'Haiwaan' turned out to be a massive challenge as several actors had turned down the role.

“Basically, you first decide whom you want in the script and then think about who fits the character. At the same time, you also consider the market value of a film like this. All these factors matter while casting,” Priyadarshan said.

'Haiwaan' marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after a long time. The project will appear in the cinema halls on September 11.

--IANS

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