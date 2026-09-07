September 07, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

Ishan Kishan becomes third East Zone player to smash double hundred in Duleep Trophy

Ishan Kishan becomes third East Zone player to smash double hundred in Duleep Trophy

Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS) East Zone captain Ishan Kishan achieved a significant milestone as he smashed a jaw-dropping double century in the final of the Duleep Trophy against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kishan became just the third East Zone player to score a double hundred in the Duleep Trophy, joining the likes of Arun Lal and Saba Karim in the epic list. He has also become the first East batter to hit a double ton in the final of the red-ball tournament.

Before Ishan, Arun Lal had scored twin double centuries for East in the Duleep Trophy, as he had made 287 and 214. Saba Karim also had a double century to his name for East, having scored an unbeaten 200 in 1995.

Ishan scored 26 fours and two sixes in his epic knock and got there in only 270 balls. The Southpaw got to the milestone with a four off Devdutt Padikkal on Day 2 of the fixture. He drilled Padikkal through to covers for a four to bring up his double ton.

He continued his carnage and smashed 250 runs to pile more runs for his side. However, the skipper struggled with fatigue and retired hurt after getting to his 25 and walked off the field.

Ishan resumed charge with the bat on Day 2 from his overnight unbeaten score of 111. He put the South bowlers to the sword and stormed his way to the milestone. He auditioned for the Test wicketkeeper's role with his knock.

The East Zone skipper celebrated his milestone with arms aloft as East piled on the mountain of runs on South. As Ishan retired hurt, East had already scored 611/5. He also partnered with Kumar Kushagra for a 230-run stand for the fifth wicket. The South Zone bowlers continued to toil in Chennai as they were forced to stay on the field for nearly one and a half days with Kishan's heroics.

--IANS

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