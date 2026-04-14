Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela: Music has always been and will always remain a big part of who I am!

Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Anna Konidela, the wife of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and trained classical musician, has now penned a post on her strong bond with music and how it was and will always be a big part of who she was.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself as a child, Anna wrote, "This little girl is me. Seven years old. Winter in St. Petersburg, where the air is sharp and the light feels pale and endless. I stand on a big stage at my music school, at a term concert that is as serious as an exam, though my hands are still so small. I play “La Marmotte” by Ludwig van Beethoven. My teacher sits beside me at the piano, accompanying me but letting me to lead. Three years later, I would begin playing the piano myself."

She went on to say, "I started learning the violin at the age of five. Alongside regular school, I attended music school until I graduated at fifteen. Although I didn’t continue with a professional music career, music - especially classical - has always been, and will always remain, a big part of who I am."

Anna, who is now married to Pawan Kalyan, said, "When I came to India, my husband bought me a piano.The violin is here too, resting in its case. But lately, I don’t feel the same pull to play.. as if the music is still somewhere inside me, just… waiting for the right moment to be heard again."

She concluded the post saying, "Music connects people beyond language and background. Through it, we can feel pain, love, and joy without a single word. It is a bridge - between cultures, between people, and across continents."

It may be recalled that Anna Konidela opened her account in Instagram only recently. Pawan Kalyan, while welcoming his wife to the social media platform last month, had said, "A warm welcome to Instagram, dear @Anna.Konidala. Wishing you the very best as you step into this space. Looking forward to your presence bringing meaningful engagement and inspiring interactions."

--IANS

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