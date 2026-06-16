Pawan Kalyan condemns YSRCP leader’s 'demeaning' comments on Andhra Minister Anitha

Amaravati, June 16 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday condemned remarks made by former minister Gudivada Amarnath on state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

In a social media post, the Jana Sena leader said that commenting on women’s attire and appearance is tantamount to demeaning them.

Pawan Kalyan said the criticism should be on policy and not on attire and appearance.

Without naming the YSR Congress Party leader Amarnath, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the comments made by a former minister regarding the Home Minister Anitha are objectionable.

“We condemn these remarks. Members of that leader's party have stooped to the level of commenting on women's attire and appearance. One must exercise caution when speaking about women. Such comments do not merely target Smt. Anitha; they demean all women. It should not be forgotten that civil society closely monitors every word uttered by those in public life,” said the actor-politician.

“Politics inevitably involves criticism and counter-criticism; however, these should remain focused on policy. If a specific policy is disliked, the criticism should be directed at that policy itself,” he said.

The Jana Sena leader also advised leaders of the ruling coalition to exercise caution while responding to the former minister’s remarks.

“I have a suggestion for all leaders of the alliance: when strongly rebutting comments from a party known for a tendency to demean even the women of one's own household through reckless speech, we must highlight the objectionable nature of their remarks to the public. All alliance leaders should respond firmly using language that civil society appreciates. The alliance has no need for the kind of crude language and baseless comments employed by the opposing party,” Pawan Kalyan added.

Home Minister Anitha belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is heading the coalition. The TDP leaders have already reacted strongly to YSRCP leader’s comments.

TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao termed Amarnath’s remarks as deeply offensive, misogynistic, and unbecoming of democratic discourse.

Srinivasa demanded that Amarnath withdraw his remarks and issue an unconditional apology to Anitha and to women across the state.

Srinivasa said that political criticism is an accepted feature of democracy, but personal attacks targeting a woman’s appearance, attire, grooming, or personal choices represent a dangerous decline in political standards.

--IANS

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