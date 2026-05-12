Patralekhaa, Maanvi Gagroo explore liberation, healing, friendship in 'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' trailer

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film 'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' starring Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer promises a wholesome slice-of-life film, and offers a heartfelt glimpse into an emotional journey of healing, friendship, and self-discovery.

The trailer introduces audiences to Heer (played by Maanvi Gagroo) and Sara (played by Patralekhaa), two women standing at different personal crossroads. The two women are bound by a shared need to escape the weight of societal expectations and past baggage, they embark on a transformative trek to Pondicherry.

Talking about playing Heer, Maanvi Gagroo said, “When I first read the script, it felt like an easy, lighthearted read with dialogues that were funny yet deeply moving. What drew me in was how simple yet emotionally stirring the story felt. Heer is someone who may not overthink, but she knows what serves her and what doesn’t. She’s confident, comfortable in her own skin, and that’s what I love most about her".

The film is directed by Kartik Chaudhry, and is an uplifting road-trip drama that explores identity, female friendships, and the societal expectations imposed on women. It

celebrates the courage to break free and rediscover oneself.

The film sees Patralekhaa steps into a refreshingly uncharted space, essaying a never-seen-before character of a fearless bike rider and travel enthusiast who dreams of building a women-led travel startup, redefining freedom, ambition, and adventure on her own terms.

'Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry' also stars Arif Zakaria, Nishank Verma, and Shveta Salve in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Maghaa Creations Next Level Productions, Opticus Inc with Raj Singh Chaudhary serving as creative producer. The film is set to release on May 29, 2026.

--IANS

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