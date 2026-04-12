Pathirana clears fitness test, granted NOC from SLC to join KKR: Report

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have received a big boost ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, as pacer Matheesha Pathirana has reportedly cleared the fitness test and been granted the no-objection certificate from the Sri Lankan board to travel to India and link up with his team, KKR.

Pathirana was purchased by KKR for a whopping 18 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction. However, his participation had been uncertain after a left-leg injury during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where he bowled only four deliveries against Australia before leaving the field.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Lankan pacer has recovered sufficiently from his injury to travel to India. He is likely to join KKR there on April 17, the day of their next game against Gujarat Titans. However, Pathirana will miss the match against his former team CSK (April 14) and Gujarat Titans (April 17). The report said Pathirana will only be available for selection from the subsequent game, on April 19 at home against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Pathirana boasts a strong record in IPL. He earlier played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), taking 47 wickets in 32 matches and contributing to their 2023 title win. His experience in bowling at death could help a KKR bowling unit that has lacked consistency, especially with injuries to the main pacers.

KKR have had a tough start to their campaign this season. They went down by six wickets to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and, upon returning home, suffered a crushing 65-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their third match against the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain, which gave them a solidarity point. They suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Leaving them with just one point in four matches.

The team has been losing the bowlers even before the start of the tournament. KKR lost Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked the franchise to release him from the squad, and their prime pacer Harshit Rana was also ruled out due to injury.

--IANS

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