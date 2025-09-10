September 10, 2025 5:48 AM हिंदी

Parthiepan plays a cop called Arivu in Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’

Parthiepan plays a cop called Arivu in Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ (Photo Credit: Dhanush/X)

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) The makers of director Dhanush's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Idly Kadai', on Tuesday announced that actor Parthiepan played a cop called Arivu in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, actor and director Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films, which is jointly producing the film along with Dawn Pictures, wrote, "The cop in the frame. Introducing @rparthiepan as ARIVU. #IdliKadai - Worldwide Theatrical release on October 1st. Get set for the audio launch on 14th September.#IdlikadaiCharacterIntroduction."

Dhanush, for his part, tweeted, "The mischievous @rparthiepan sir as Arivu -#IdliKadai."

It may be recalled that the makers have already disclosed the character names of Rajkiran, Sathyaraj and Arun Vijay in the film as Sivanesan, Vishnu Vardhan and Ashwin respectively.

For the unaware, the unit of Idly Kadai had left for Bangkok to can a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film. Shooting for the film came to an end with this Bangkok schedule.

Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had then announced the wrapping up of shooting on its X timeline. It had then said, "It's time to call it a WRAP for #IdlyKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon."

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, is being directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

--IANS

Mkr/

