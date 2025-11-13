Partha Chatterjee starts his action for a political comeback

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) Former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee initiated actions for his possible political comeback on Wednesday, a day after his release from judicial custody after more than three years.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in July 2022 in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in the state.

On Wednesday, he issued an open letter to the people of Behala (Paschim) Assembly Constituency, from where he was a Trinamool Congress legislator for five consecutive terms since 2001.

In the letter, he raised a sentimental question on whether the voters of the constituency believed that he had accepted cash from people offering them school jobs. He also raised the question of whether the voters of Behala (Paschim) believed that some people raised money promising jobs by taking his name.

The third sentimental question that he raised was whether the voters of the constituency do not feel that those who tried to tarnish his image should not be spared. He concluded that although he still considered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as his leader, he wanted the answers to these questions raised by him.

On Wednesday, Chatterjee also announced that he would be participating in the forthcoming winter session of the Assembly scheduled later this month.

He was suspended from Trinamool Congress soon after his arrest in 2022 by the ED officials.

However, if he participates in the winter session as an independent legislator, he will not be able to occupy his old seat allotted to him earlier at the treasury bench as a ruling party legislator.

West Bengal Assembly insiders said that now Chatterjee will be allotted a seat somewhere within the treasury and the opposition bench.

On Wednesday, he also gave a candid answer to queries from the media persons about his relationship with actress Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested by the ED officials in July 2022 in connection with the school-job case after huge cash and gold were recovered by the central agency sleuths from her twin residences.

“I am a widower. My wife passed away long ago. If I now have a girlfriend, who can object to that? If some people can have two wives at a time, why can’t I have a girlfriend now?” questioned Chatterjee on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday night, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking clarification about his suspension from the party after his arrest.

