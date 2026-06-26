June 26, 2026 12:31 PM हिंदी

Parth Samthaan says ‘We all have those phases in life’ after breakdown video sparks concern

Parth Samthaan says ‘We all have those phases in life’ after breakdown video sparks concern

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Parth Samthaan has taken to his social media account, to reassure his fans that he is doing well after an emotional video posted by him went viral on Thursday.

In the video, Parth was seen silently crying, seemingly having a break down, that left many worried about his well-being.

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a heartfelt note thanking everyone who reached out to him with messages of concern and support.

He wrote, 'M all fine now We all have those phases in life, and it's only human to express our emotions.”

He added, “Shockingly, I got like thousands of DMs asking me about the same, and I did realise that kindness and compassion still very much exists in this cut throat brutal world, Thankyou also for making me realise that you guys are just not followers, but my well wishers too, my go to people if I need any support in life.'

For the uninitiated, the actor in the video was seen with tears rolling down his cheeks, his eyes visibly red, lying silently with his head resting on a cushion.

On the professional front, Parth began his television journey with shows such as 'Savdhaan India', 'Gumrah: End of Innocence' and 'Best Friends Forever?', but the actor rose to nationwide fame as Manik Malhotra opposite Niti Taylor in MTV's immensely popular youth drama 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan'.

He later played Anurag Basu in the reboot of the iconic television drama 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2', where he was paired opposite Erica Fernandes. Actress Hina Khan essayed the role of Komolika.

Over the years, Parth has also found himself stirring headlines for a few controversies, including his highly-publicised legal dispute with producer Vikas Gupta and his much-discussed relationship rumours with co-stars and industry colleagues.

Currently, Parth is seen in the television show 'Seher: Hone Ko Hai', where he essays the role of Mahid.

–IANS

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