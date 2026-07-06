Parth Samthaan says new track in ‘Seher…’ is ‘exploration of mental health hidden beneath mask of normalcy’

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actors Parth Samthaan and Bhavika Sharma have opened up about the dramatic transformation their respective characters undergo after the seven-year leap in the hit show, ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’.

Parth, specifically mentioned that with his character, he hopes to encourage viewers to acknowledge their internal battles and realize that seeking healing is never a sign of weakness.

Parth, talking about his character Mahid's journey said that after the leap, it explores the often-hidden realities of mental health.

"First and foremost, a massive thank you to our incredible audience. The endless messages, the edits, and the overwhelming love for Mahid and the #Maher bond are what drive us every single day on set. Post-leap, Mahid is a revered leader, a pillar of strength for his community, yet his own mind has become his worst enemy.”

He added, "There are so many people in our society who deal with severe, silent psychological trauma every single day; they dress up, go to work, lead seemingly perfect lives, but are collapsing inside. Mahid cannot vocalize his agony, with his guilt acting like a slow poison. This track is a powerful exploration of mental health hidden beneath a mask of normalcy. I hope his journey encourages viewers to acknowledge their internal battles and realize that seeking healing is never a sign of weakness.”

Bhavika Sharma, who has stepped into the role of Dr. Seher Kausar Baig after the leap, said portraying a character battling grief while upholding her professional ethics has been both exciting and challenging.

"It’s honestly a mix of excitement and responsibility to star in 'Seher Hone Ko Hai' after the leap. I’ve been watching the show’s journey from the sidelines, and the love it has received is phenomenal. The #Maher fever is impossible to ignore, the way audiences are emotionally invested in their love story is special. Taking on the title role in a show that people love is thrilling, but it also comes with a sense of responsibility.”

She added, "Seher is now an empowered woman, living life on her own terms. She has broken countless barriers to become a neurologist with distinction, yet emotionally she is still that little girl carrying unresolved grief. She is torn between her very human urge for revenge and the sacred doctor’s oath she lives by. The question of whether she can heal Mahid, the man she believes is responsible for her mother’s death, is what really drives the story forward. I hope audiences take away one powerful message from Seher’s journey, that choosing duty over bitterness, and healing over holding on to old wounds, is sometimes the bravest thing you can do."

For the uninitiated, the seven-year leap marks a significant turning point in the show, with Bhavika replacing actress Rishita Kothari who earlier essayed Seher.

Her character has now evolved into Dr. Seher Kausar Baig, a successful neurology resident who fulfils her childhood dream of becoming a doctor in memory of her late mother, Kausar.

Mahid, on the other hand, has become a respected Mufti. Beneath his calm exterior, he struggles with overwhelming guilt over failing to save both his mother and Kausar.

Haunted by Seher's hatred and burdened by his own trauma, he begins spiralling mentally.

Going by the future storyline, fate eventually will see bringing Seher back to Niyazi Manzil, where she is forced to confront Mahid after years of separation.

Mahid becomes Dr. Seher's patient, leaving her torn between her oath as a doctor and her unresolved anger towards the man she holds responsible for her mother's death.

–IANS

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