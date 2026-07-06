Parmish Verma shares why ‘Nachi Jaave’ will resonate with today’s youth

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Singer and actor Parmish Verma has opened up about his new party anthem “Nachi Jaave.”

Verma has teamed up with Paradox for the new peppy number. Speaking about the track, the Punjabi actor shared in a statement, “Nachi Jaave has the kind of energy that instantly lifts your mood and makes you want to move. Working with Paradox was a fantastic experience because we both wanted to create something fresh. I hope audiences enjoy dancing to this song as much as we enjoyed bringing it to life.”

Paradox added, “Nachi Jaave is all about celebrating the energy, confidence and vibe that music naturally brings. We wanted to create a track that people don't just listen to, they feel it, dance to it and make it a part of their celebrations.”

“Writing, composing and performing this song has been an incredible journey, and collaborating with Parmish Paaji made it even more special. I can't wait to see everyone enjoying this song.”

Kumar S. Taurani, managing director of Tips Industries Limited, mentioned, “Music has always been at the heart of what we do at Tips Music. We are always on a lookout for fresh and breakthrough content, with 'Nachi Jaave' and combination of Paradox & Parmish we believe to have captured the same intent in spirit. The track has lots of energy, dance, is fresh, contemporary and full of upbeat music. We believe it will strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”

Penned and composed by Paradox and Laddi Chahal, the track features catchy, hook-driven lyrics combined with a modern, contemporary sound. “Nachi Jaave” is streaming on all major platforms and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Parmish Verma is widely known for his work in the Punjabi music and film industry. He initially began his career as a music video director before stepping into singing, and later made his acting debut with the film ‘Rocky Mental.’

--IANS

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