Paritosh Tripathi asks if he looks like Amol Palekar from 'Gol Maal'

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor and host Paritosh Tripathi seems to have taken inspiration from veteran actor Amol Palekar’s iconic look from the 1979 film ‘Gol Maal’ for his recent appearances on a dance reality show.

Taking to his social media account, Paritosh shared a side-by-side comparison of his look and Amol Palekar’s still from the classic film. He captioned the post in Hindi that translates to, “Who all think I look like Amol Palekar.”

Theatre artist and Raj Babbar’s daughter Juhi Babbar, replied in the comments: “Mujh ko (To me) !!!”

In the images, Paritosh is seen sporting a neatly combed hairstyle, a thin moustache and a simple traditional outfit, impeccably resembling Amol Palekar’s middle-class look from his hit movie‘Gol Maal’.

Paritosh Tripathi, known for his comic timing and anchoring skills, has hosted several television shows. He has been a part of dance-based reality shows such as ‘Super Dancer’ and has also appeared in films including ‘Janahit Mein Jaari’.

Talking about the superhit movie, ‘Golmaal’, it was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and released in 1979. The movie remains one of Bollywood’s most celebrated comedies. The film starred Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, Bindiya Goswami and Deven Verma in pivotal roles.

The storyline revolved around a young man who after many failed attempts finally secures a job but under a strict and traditional employer.

He then ends up leading a double life to maintain his employment leading to a series of humorous misunderstandings and disguises, making it a cult comedy over the years. The film was both a critical and commercial success.

---IANS

rd/