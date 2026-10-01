October 01, 2026 4:47 PM हिंदी

Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives

Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is receiving good response to her OTT debut with ‘Shaque: Trust No One’, has spoken up on the relationship between the tragedy in life of any person and their personality.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Tahir Raj Bhasin and Soni Razdan during the promotions of the series in the BKC area of Mumbai.

When asked what’s the best part of portraying intense characters, she said, “The best part is to play every layer convincingly, because such a tragedy in one's life cannot lead to a singular personality. You have all these certain, different emotions that come into your life, into your mind, behavior, you're different in front of the society, you're different in front of your household, you're different amongst friends”.

She told IANS, “So to play each one of those different emotions convincingly, to make sure that your heart and your support is with this character was the most interesting for me. I felt like she could be crazy and you still understand why she's crazy”.

“She could be crying and you should know why she's crying. So that for me was the most fun. I think I had to keep that kind of emotional continuity, which I really enjoyed exploring”, she added.

Earlier, the actress shared that she doesn’t let the mood of her characters affect her as a person, as she said, “The word ‘Cut’ cleanses me. I honestly, not even for a single second carry an emotion”.

“In fact, people make fun of me that I'm like, sobbing and crying and screaming and they say cut and I'm laughing hysterically. I've had people actually enact this to me saying, ‘How are you doing this?’. I don't know because I feel like it's not something I do on purpose. It's just how I am, I think as a person, because I'm truly acting in that moment”, she added.

‘Shaque: Trust No One’ is available to stream on Netflix.

--IANS

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Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives

Parineeti Chopra speaks up relationship between tragedy and personality in people’s lives