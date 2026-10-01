Pink ball trial in day Tests, time-wasting penalties among major ICC Playing Conditions tweaks

Dubai, Oct 1 (IANS) To maintain the pace of play and modernise match regulations, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a series of key updates to its Playing Conditions across formats, among which penalties for men’s batters wasting time and a trial allowing pink balls to be used in daytime Test matches are the standout changes.

The updated regulations, which incorporate recent revisions to the MCC Laws of Cricket, will come into effect from October 1 and will apply to all international series starting on or after that date. Ongoing international series will continue to be governed by the previous regulations.

Under the refined playing conditions for time-wasting in men's cricket, a batter who fails to be ready to face the ball within the stipulated time will receive a warning for the first offence, followed by a final warning for the second. A third and any subsequent infraction will result in five penalty runs being awarded to the fielding side, alongside potential Code of Conduct charges for repeated violations.

In another notable trial for Test cricket, teams can now mutually agree to use a pink ball in daytime Test matches to reduce play lost to poor light. “The use of a pink ball must be agreed before the start of the Test and once agreed, must apply for the duration of the match. The decision cannot be changed after the match has started. Switching from a red ball to a pink ball is also not allowed once the match has commenced,” said the ICC.

Additionally, in red-ball cricket, the fall of a wicket during the final over of a day's play will no longer automatically signal an early close of play, provided weather and light conditions permit continuation. “This change has been made because it does not save time as the remaining deliveries still need to be bowled the next day, while it will also reward the fielding team and keep drama in the game,” added the ICC.

Fielding regulations have also been clarified. To effect a run-out or stumping, a fielder must now demonstrate ‘complete control over the ball’ rather than simply touching it with their hand while the ball breaks the stumps. The definition of an overthrow has also been tightened as well. “An overthrow is an attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to prevent runs or effect a run-out. A misfield, whether an attempt to stop the ball or pass it to another fielder, does not constitute an overthrow,” said the ICC.

Furthermore, umpires have been granted broader discretion to deem a ball ‘finally settled.’ “The ball no longer must necessarily be in the bowler’s or wicketkeeper’s hands to be finally settled,” added the ICC.

For women's cricket, tighter manufacturing tolerances have been introduced to establish distinct size and weight specifications for men’s, women’s, and junior cricket balls, thus ending the practice of using identical specifications for women's and junior equipment.

In white-ball formats, T20Is will now feature a fixed 15-minute innings interval, and it is reducible to a minimum of 10 minutes when game time is lost. Head coaches or their designates are now officially permitted on the field during scheduled drinks breaks in ODI and T20I games.

The leg-side wide interpretation trial has been permanently integrated into ODI and T20I playing conditions. “The rule was trialled in an effort to provide leniency for a bowler who saw the batter moving around before or during a delivery.

“As part of the changes, the position of the batter’s legs at the point of delivery was used as the reference point for a wide, even if the batter subsequently moved across to the off side,” said the ICC.

Commenting on the updates, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Chair, former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said the changes have addressed the evolving demands of the modern game. "There are some important changes to the Playing Conditions, including provisions relating to cricket balls, greater clarity around certain aspects of fielding and measures aimed at improving the pace of the game.

"These changes have been carefully considered to ensure the Playing Conditions continue to reflect the needs of the modern game while maintaining its integrity and consistency. I am pleased with the quality of the discussions throughout the process and the constructive approach taken by all the committee members.

"I would like to thank them for their time, expertise and inputs, which have been invaluable in helping us arrive at these changes," added Ganguly, currently the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Gaurav Saxena, ICC General Manager – Events and Operations, lauded the collaborative nature of the process in making meaningful changes. "It was a pleasure to support the process and contribute to the detailed and thoughtful discussions around these changes to the Playing Conditions.

"I would like to thank the Chairman for his leadership and the committees for the constructive and considered way in which the issues were worked through. It was a genuinely collaborative process, with a strong focus on finding the right solutions and ensuring the Playing Conditions continue to evolve in step with the modern game, while preserving the clarity and integrity of the laws," he added.

--IANS

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