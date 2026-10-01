Rasika Dugal says there’s a need to 'normalize conversations around desire and sexuality’

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has spoken about the importance of creating safe spaces where people can openly seek information about sexuality and desire.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of her upcoming film “Little Thomas,” she said such topics are often considered uncomfortable to discuss, but having access to the right information is important to avoid misinformation. Rasika stated, “I think it's very, very important and very necessary that there is a place that you can get information on sex, on sexuality, on your desires, on everything. That there should be a place or a person with whom you can go and talk about these things. So that you don't fall from misinformation and also so that you don't have to ask this question to anyone.”

The ‘Mirzapur’ actress also stressed the importance of receiving accurate information from a trusted adult. She acknowledged that conversations around sexuality can be difficult for many people but said they should not be treated as taboo.

“You know, I think it's very important to have that access to information from an adult in your life, and such conversations are unfortunately uncomfortable and unfortunately difficult for many people but it shouldn't be so,” Rasika said.

She added that society needs to become more comfortable discussing these subjects openly.

“I think there's really a need to normalize conversations around desire and sexuality,” she said.

Directed by Kaushal Oza, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Hridansh Parekh in pivotal roles. Anurag Kashyap-backed children’s film is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Talking about the film, Gulshan had said in a statement, “It’s a heartwarming story of a simple family from Goa and it’s been very fulfilling to do this film. Being a part of the amazing works built by Kaushal Oza and sharing the screen with Rasika Duggal has been a very memorable experience for me.”

--IANS

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