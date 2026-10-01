October 01, 2026 6:33 PM हिंदी

US sanctions Pakistani entities over alleged Iran links

US sanctions Pakistani entities over alleged Iran links

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The United States has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and entities across several countries for allegedly helping procure weapons and military components for Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), a report has said.

As per analysis by The Media Line, among those sanctioned is a Pakistani businessman along with three companies linked to the person.

Moreover, the businessman is chairman of the Pakistan-based Cavalier Group, a private defence company with operations in Pakistan and other countries.

In addition, US authorities allege that the person and the company acted as intermediaries for Iran's defence ministry and helped facilitate the procurement and distribution of weapons.

The businessman is the majority shareholder and chief executive of Cavalier Dynamics Private Limited in Pakistan, according to the report. He is also linked to affiliated companies in Saudi Arabia and Turkey that were included in the sanctions action.

Apart from that, the US action against Saudi Arabia-based Cavalier Dynamics for Technologies was carried out in coordination with Saudi authorities, according to the report.

The US alleges that the businessman provided or attempted to provide financial, material and technological support to MODAFL which oversees weapons research, production and acquisition for Iran's armed forces.

The US government also supervises organisations involved in Iran's ballistic missile and drone programmes.

Additionally, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington would continue targeting individuals and entities that provide support to Iran under Operation Economic Outcast, a campaign launched in August to disrupt the Iranian regime's economic networks.

The Treasury said the initiative is aimed at cutting off revenue streams used by Iran to evade sanctions, fund militant activities and sustain its defence programmes, according to the report.

It added that entities involved in sanctions evasion or money laundering on behalf of Iran risk being excluded from the US financial system and could face secondary sanctions.

Meanwhile, Cavalier Group describes itself as a leading private-sector defence company in Pakistan.

The company has not publicly responded to the US allegations, the report said.

--IANS

ag/

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