October 01, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

HI prez Dilip Tirkey confident of another Hockey India League after talks with Sports Minister

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey confident of another Hockey India League (HIL) after talks with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey is confident of the Hockey India League (HIL) being played in December 2026 and January 2027 and continuing to grow as a strong platform for Indian hockey.

This came after discussions with the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Hockey India officials and HIL franchise representatives, as Tirkey stated that all the stakeholders were working towards taking the league forward.

"I had a word with the Sports Minister and got a very positive response from him. We had a meeting with the franchises also, and everyone put forward their views. We are working in the same direction. Hockey India League will definitely happen.

"This year, Hockey India League (HIL) will continue to grow and provide a strong platform for players. One very positive thing is that the Sports Minister has given us a positive affirmation regarding the Hockey India League," said Tirkey.

The HIL continues to test men's and women's players, while giving the much-needed opportunities to the young Indian players who can compete alongside some of the world’s leading hockey stars. Tirkey highlighted that the exposure gained through the league has been vital in developing Indian players.

"Hockey India League is important for both men’s and women’s hockey, especially for young players. It provides them with the required exposure, as they get to play with the world’s best players. Through this, hockey is getting a boost in India," Tirkey said.

The League also gives a special opportunity for the young Indian players to work closely with the international stars and share the dressing room with them. "Sharing the dressing room, planning and preparing for matches with foreign players gives our young players the desired confidence. They get to understand how the world’s best players prepare and approach the game, and this experience helps them develop both as players and as individuals," he added.

Tirkey also pointed to the performances of the Indian men’s and women’s teams as an indication of the value created by the Hockey India League. "I know that Hockey India League is a great platform for young players," Tirkey said.

--IANS

vm/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'Close India-Israel bond of friendship further strengthened by Captain Machchhar's heroics'

'Close India-Israel bond of friendship further strengthened by Captain Machchhar's heroics'

SA20 Season 5: Du Plessis, Van der Dussen, Mulder headline Player Auctions shortlist

SA20 Season 5: Du Plessis, Van der Dussen, Mulder headline Player Auctions shortlist

Sharon Stone says lack of sex education led to her teen pregnancy

Sharon Stone says lack of sex education led to her teen pregnancy

SC's written order on e-challans does not include linking traffic fines to electricity bills

SC's written order on e-challans does not include linking traffic fines to electricity bills

Football: Mumbai City confirm return of Farukh Choudhary for upcoming season

Football: Mumbai City confirm return of Farukh Choudhary for upcoming season

India and Fiji discuss strengthening defence cooperation, free and open Indo-Pacific

India and Fiji discuss strengthening defence cooperation, free and open Indo-Pacific

RBI issues compounding order for FEMA violations in case of BPTP Limited

RBI issues compounding order for FEMA violations in case of BPTP Limited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails archer Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, squash and sailing teams on medal wins in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya in Japan on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: PM Modi hails archer Ganesh, squash and sailing teams on medal wins

Exposing Auqib and Gurnoor to pressure situations will give long-term benefit to Indian cricket: Gambhir

Exposing Auqib and Gurnoor to pressure situations will give long-term benefit to Indian cricket: Gambhir

Flydubai hijack attempt' could have been very similar to 9/11: Israeli PM's spokesperson (IANS Exclusive)

Flydubai 'hijack attempt' could have been very similar to 9/11: Israeli PM's spokesperson (IANS Exclusive)