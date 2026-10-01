HI prez Dilip Tirkey confident of another Hockey India League after talks with Sports Minister

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey is confident of the Hockey India League (HIL) being played in December 2026 and January 2027 and continuing to grow as a strong platform for Indian hockey.

This came after discussions with the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Hockey India officials and HIL franchise representatives, as Tirkey stated that all the stakeholders were working towards taking the league forward.

"I had a word with the Sports Minister and got a very positive response from him. We had a meeting with the franchises also, and everyone put forward their views. We are working in the same direction. Hockey India League will definitely happen.

"This year, Hockey India League (HIL) will continue to grow and provide a strong platform for players. One very positive thing is that the Sports Minister has given us a positive affirmation regarding the Hockey India League," said Tirkey.

The HIL continues to test men's and women's players, while giving the much-needed opportunities to the young Indian players who can compete alongside some of the world’s leading hockey stars. Tirkey highlighted that the exposure gained through the league has been vital in developing Indian players.

"Hockey India League is important for both men’s and women’s hockey, especially for young players. It provides them with the required exposure, as they get to play with the world’s best players. Through this, hockey is getting a boost in India," Tirkey said.

The League also gives a special opportunity for the young Indian players to work closely with the international stars and share the dressing room with them. "Sharing the dressing room, planning and preparing for matches with foreign players gives our young players the desired confidence. They get to understand how the world’s best players prepare and approach the game, and this experience helps them develop both as players and as individuals," he added.

Tirkey also pointed to the performances of the Indian men’s and women’s teams as an indication of the value created by the Hockey India League. "I know that Hockey India League is a great platform for young players," Tirkey said.

--IANS

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