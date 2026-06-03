Parineeti Chopra shares glimpse of baby Neer’s toys, says ‘It’s the little things that made May’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress and new mommy Parineeti Chopra took to a social media account on Wednesday morning to offer adorable sneak peak into her life in the month of May.

She shared a series of pictures that captured ‘little moments’ from the month of May that made it all special for her.

The carousel post shared by Parineeti on her social media account reflected alot many self-care moments, homemade treats, rainy day views and her baby boy Neer’s toys.

Taking to her social media account, Parineeti captioned it as, “It’s the little things that made May,” followed by house and blue heart emoticon.

The first picture shows the actress posing elegantly in an off-shoulder white outfit. Another picture features a delicious mango dessert topped with cream and white chocolate shreds.

Another picture captures a beautiful long area drenched in rain.

Another click offers a glimpse of a red bunny-shaped toy resting on a Mickey Mouse-themed play mat.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra, the actress post her sabbatical from work after embracing motherhood, has been seen returning to work.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti launched her own chat show, ‘Mom Talks With Parineeti Chopra’, where she invites celebrity parents to discuss their parenthood journeys and challenges.

On the personal front, Parineeti and husband politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025. Announcing his arrival on social media, the couple, in a joint post, had written, “He’s finally here, our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller! First we had each other, now we have everything... With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.”

A month later, the couple revealed their son’s name as Neer.

For the uninitiated, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. Professionally, the actress was last seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila.’

–IANS

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