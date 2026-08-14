‘Invisible force stole Shiv Sena & NCP’: Supriya Sule slams EC

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Friday questioned the legitimacy of factions claiming ownership of Shiv Sena and the NCP, alleging that an “invisible force” acted unconstitutionally to split two major political parties in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sule drew an analogy regarding party ownership and the constitutional framework.

She said, “Can Sri Lanka suddenly stand up and claim, ‘India is my country’? No, because the country operates under a constitution. Similarly, the Shiv Sena belongs solely to Uddhav Thackeray because its founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, entrusted its leadership to him during his lifetime. If anyone had a differing opinion, they should have carved out their own path on their own merit, just as Raj Thackeray did.”

Sule sharply criticised the functioning of the Election Commission (EC), accusing it of weaponising state machinery and undermining democratic principles.

She emphasised that under the NCP’s constitution, decisions regarding party ownership are determined by the party’s founding members rather than votes from elected MPs or MLAs.

“Sharad Pawar is the founder member of the NCP, and every document supports our stance. Yet, the Election Commission wrongfully stripped the party away from him. An ‘invisible force’ sinned, destroying two constitutional parties,” she said.

She expressed frustration over the ongoing legal battles in the Supreme Court regarding party names and symbols, citing endless adjournments without substantive hearings. Sule pledged to continue the fight to safeguard the Constitution and party workers.

Turning her attention to Maharashtra’s economic state, Sule criticised Industries Minister Uday Samant over his handling of issues in the Chakan industrial area in Pune district.

She highlighted that Sharad Pawar established the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) hub in Chakan during his tenure as Chief Minister, attracting thousands of investors.

She alleged that under the current “double‑engine” government, businesses are exiting the state.

She called out the Industries Minister for holding virtual or telephonic meetings on Sundays and advertising them, rather than visiting the site located barely two and a half hours from Mumbai.

“When a minister’s electoral seat is at risk in Nashik, chartered flights are made available immediately. But when the livelihoods of thousands of young people in Chakan are at risk, the minister cannot find time to visit in person. Industrial management cannot be run over phone calls,” Sule remarked.

Rejecting the government’s claim that only shell companies on paper are shutting down, Sule asked, “If industries aren’t leaving, are the massive potholes visible on Chakan’s roads daily fake too? True leadership involves taking responsibility and solving issues, not dodging questions.”

She added that neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are rolling out the red carpet for investors.

--IANS

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