July 23, 2026 12:35 PM हिंदी

Parag Tyagi’s pet dog Simba passes away, actor says now ‘mamma’ Shefali Jariwala is not alone

Parag Tyagi’s pet dog Simba passes away, actor says now ‘mamma’ Shefali Jariwala is not alone

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi seems to have been grief-stricken after his dearest pet dog, Simba passed away.

On Thursday, he shared an emotional throwback video featuring Shefali and their beloved pet dog, Simba, accompanied by a touching note announcing his beloved pug’s passing away.

The video captures a candid moment of Shefali spending quality time with Simba on a lush green lawn. Dressed in a green dungaree, the actress is seen sitting barefoot on the grass, hugging and cuddling Simba as the four legged bundle of joy enjoys the affection.

Alongside the video, Parag wrote, "Now mamma is not alone Simba is v happy with mamma.. Can't wait to join u both (my life lines), on the other side."

Parag through many of his posts on his social media account, has expressed how much he loved Simba and was very attached as well.

He had also mentioned how Simba had become his pillar of strength since Shefali's passing away.

Parag has been regularly sharing memories of the actress, often stating that he wishes to celebrate her life by doing everything she loved.

For the uninitiated, Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, leaving the entertainment industry and her fans in shock.

Best known as the face of the iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, she also appeared in films, television shows and reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye.

Parag and Shefali's love story began through mutual friends and gradually blossomed into a deep friendship before turning into love. L

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and only considered their pet Simba as their only child.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

'NEET discussion will expose Opposition's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

'NEET discussion will expose Oppn's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track