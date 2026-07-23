Parag Tyagi’s pet dog Simba passes away, actor says now ‘mamma’ Shefali Jariwala is not alone

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi seems to have been grief-stricken after his dearest pet dog, Simba passed away.

On Thursday, he shared an emotional throwback video featuring Shefali and their beloved pet dog, Simba, accompanied by a touching note announcing his beloved pug’s passing away.

The video captures a candid moment of Shefali spending quality time with Simba on a lush green lawn. Dressed in a green dungaree, the actress is seen sitting barefoot on the grass, hugging and cuddling Simba as the four legged bundle of joy enjoys the affection.

Alongside the video, Parag wrote, "Now mamma is not alone Simba is v happy with mamma.. Can't wait to join u both (my life lines), on the other side."

Parag through many of his posts on his social media account, has expressed how much he loved Simba and was very attached as well.

He had also mentioned how Simba had become his pillar of strength since Shefali's passing away.

Parag has been regularly sharing memories of the actress, often stating that he wishes to celebrate her life by doing everything she loved.

For the uninitiated, Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, leaving the entertainment industry and her fans in shock.

Best known as the face of the iconic music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, she also appeared in films, television shows and reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 and Nach Baliye.

Parag and Shefali's love story began through mutual friends and gradually blossomed into a deep friendship before turning into love. L

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and only considered their pet Simba as their only child.

--IANS

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