Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav dies at the age of 38

Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 years in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Yadav was declared 'brought dead' at the Lucknow civil hospital.

He was the stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to NDTV sources, family members brought Yadav to the civil hospital at around 6:15 a.m., where he was declared 'brought dead'. Aparna Yadav was not present at the time.

Additionally, a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University and hospital will soon perform a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

According to the initial observations, there were no visible signs of injury on the body.

Prateek Yadav had been experiencing lung problems for quite some time. He was receiving treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. When his health worsened in the morning and he became unresponsive, his family quickly took him to the Civil Hospital.

Prateek Yadav had recently made headlines when he announced that he is seeking a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav, alleging that she had "ruined his family ties".

In January, Yadav made the announcement in an emotional post on Instagram. He had accused Aparna of being selfish and driven by personal ambition.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential," he had said.

Prateek further claimed that he is currently struggling with poor mental health and alleged that Aparna showed no concern for his condition.

However, just days later, he announced that his relationship with his wife was back on the right track.

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011, and the couple has two children from the marriage.

--IANS

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