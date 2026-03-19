Papon: Festivals are reflection of our relationship with nature, seasons, and harvest

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and others, has shared that Indian festivals are a reflection of people’s relationship with nature, the moon, the sun, the seasons, and the harvest.

The singer celebrated Gudi Padwa with his wife Shweta Mahanta at Karjat farm.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “What truly fascinates me is not just one festival like Gudi Padwa, but the larger cultural fabric of our country. Across the Indian subcontinent, we celebrate multiple New Years, each rooted in different calendars, beliefs, and traditions. Yet, at their core, they all carry the same emotion, a hope for prosperity, happiness, peace, and abundance”.

He further mentioned, “Being a nation deeply connected to agriculture, these festivals are not just symbolic, they are a reflection of our relationship with nature, the moon, the sun, the seasons, and the harvest. That’s what draws me most to them. There’s something incredibly grounding about celebrations that are tied to the land and collective well-being, where the essence is not just personal joy, but prayers for everyone’s happiness and a better, more abundant life ahead”.

The singer took to his Instagram, and also shared pictures from the celebrations. He wrote in the caption, “Gudi Padwa va Marathi Naveen Varshachya Hardik Shubhechha. Wishing everyone a very happy Marathi New Year. May this year bring prosperity and peace in everyone’s life”.

Earlier, Papon took the route less travelled by celebrities. The singer boarded a train from Surat to Mumbai after completing his show. On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen walking around the Surat railway station. He was carrying Gamosa, a symbol of Assamese culture.

As he embarked on his journey, he swung back to his childhood when life was simple and joyful. In the video, the singer can be seen soaking in the beauty of the landscape as the train cuts through large swaths of land.

--IANS

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