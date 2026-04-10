Palash Sen unveils new song: ‘In this era of fast-paced short-format content consumption…’

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Singer Palash Sen has come out with a new song and talked about how in a fast-paced short format content consumption, he has come up with something with a lot of “sabr” (patience).

Palash took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse from his new music video and said that the Euphoria audience would enjoy it more than “shallow content watchers”.

“It's story time.. There's a brand new tale of the desert that you can watch now.. In this era of fast paced short format content consumption, we've tried something to make something with a lot of Sabr..” he wrote.

He added: “We trust you to have the patience to watch and enjoy it, coz Euphoria audience is different from the shallow content watchers.. Go, Watch, enjoy and write to me.. I will write back.. It's not just a song or a film.. It's an emotion.. Marhaba!”

It was in college when Palash founded his band Euphoria. He had started composing songs from in his college days and was writing them in English. His first composition is believed to be 'Heaven on the Seventh Floor', which was an ode to his college hostel room, on the seventh floor.

Euphoria's first release, 'Dhoom Pichuck Dhoom,' was a major commercial hit and received rave reviews from the critics worldwide.

Euphoria went on to become a noted Indian band, with five hit studio albums, one compilation, and seventeen music videos. Sen's Bollywood debut came with Filhaal... directed by Meghna Gulzar, which also starred Tabu and Sushmita Sen. Palash also composed an eight-and-a-half-minute song for the film.

Recently, Palash met with veteran actor Anupam Kher during a flight, calling him a “national treasure” and an enduring source of inspiration.

Taking to Instagram, Palash shared a picture a picture sitting next to Anupam as the two posed for pictures and wrote: “30,000 feet in the air and in the best company I could have asked for ! Shared a flight with the legendary @anupampkher today. I have met him so many times but this time the fan in me finally requested him for a pic,” he wrote in the caption.

He added: “I am a true admirer and I call him Sir. He is a teacher in so many ways - as an actor, a director & a human being. Truly an inspiration to see his energy and humility always. He has always been this simple man ..extremely intelligent, unbelievably warm.”

Palash also lauded Anupam’s directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, saying it further elevated his respect for the veteran actor. He urged audiences who haven’t watched the film yet to do so, calling it a must-watch.

“Watched his directorial debut recently and my admiration knows no bounds. All of you who haven’t watched Tanvi the great , please do so asap and do yourself a favour. Thank you Anupam sir for all the entertainment all these years. Always take care . You are a national treasure and we all love you.”

--IANS

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