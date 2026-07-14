July 14, 2026 1:17 PM हिंदी

First astronaut of Kerala descent Dr Anil Menon gears up for NASA mission

First astronaut of Kerala descent Dr Anil Menon gears up for NASA missionv

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14 (IANS) Kerala will have another moment of pride on Tuesday evening when NASA astronaut Dr Anil Menon, whose family traces its roots to Ottapalam in Palakkad district, blasts off to the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft.

The launch is scheduled for 8.17 p.m. IST from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marking the beginning of an eight-month mission that will conclude with the crew's return to Earth in April next year.

Dr Menon, the son of Shankaran Menon of Ottapalam and Elizabeth Samoylenko of Ukraine, has excelled in every field he has entered, as a physician, mechanical engineer, US Space Force flight surgeon and pilot before earning his place in NASA's astronaut corps.

His first spaceflight is expected to play a key role in research into the medical challenges of long-duration human space travel, findings that will help shape future missions beyond low Earth orbit.

He will travel alongside Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, who will undertake a series of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station.

Hours before liftoff, Menon shared his excitement on Instagram, saying he was ready for the mission and expressing gratitude to NASA, his family and friends for their unwavering support.

For Palakkad, Menon's journey adds yet another illustrious chapter to the district's remarkable legacy of producing personalities who have left an indelible mark on India and the world.

The district has been home to towering figures across politics, culture and public life, including legendary actor politician and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, diplomat, author and parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, whose family has roots in Palakkad, and Kalamandalam Ramankutty Nair, one of Kathakali's greatest exponents and former Principal of the Kerala Kalamandalam.

Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, an Air Commodore and flight instructor with the Indian Air Force and 'Gaganyatri (astronaut)' with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), also hails from Palakkad.

With Anil Menon now preparing to leave Earth for space, Palakkad's long tradition of producing achievers has reached yet another milestone, this time, quite literally, beyond the skies.

--IANS

sg/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Ajay Devgn looks back at 20 years of ‘Golmaal’, calls the journey full of unlimited fun

Ajay Devgn looks back at 20 years of ‘Golmaal’, calls the journey full of unlimited fun

India's envoy attends enshrinement ceremony of Indian Buddhist master's statue in South Korea

India's envoy attends enshrinement ceremony of Indian Buddhist master's statue in South Korea

Adani Electricity cuts AT&C losses with crackdown on power theft

Adani Electricity cuts AT&C losses with crackdown on power theft

Kiren Rijiju departs for Qatar to convey India’s condolences on former Amir's demise

Kiren Rijiju departs for Qatar to convey India’s condolences on former Amir's demise

Team India honour retiring Beaumont, Knight with signed jerseys

Team India honour retiring Beaumont, Knight with signed jerseys

CBSE clarifies 3-language rule, says Class 10 students must clear school-based assessment

CBSE clarifies 3-language rule, says Class 10 students must clear school-based assessment

Deepti's parents hail India's historic Lord's triumph, back team for Asian Games

Deepti's parents hail India's historic Lord's triumph, back team for Asian Games

Kushal Tandon speaks about Zaid Darbar’s wife Gauahar to Sohail Khan: Once I was in love with some girl…

Kushal Tandon speaks about Zaid Darbar’s wife Gauahar to Sohail Khan: Once I was in love with some girl…

India office leasing hits 37.9 million sq. ft. in Jan-June

India office leasing hits 37.9 million sq. ft. in Jan-June

Krystle D’Souza calls Awakenings 2026 a core memory, says she’s ‘ruined for every other festival now’

Krystle D’Souza calls Awakenings 2026 a core memory, says she’s ‘ruined for every other festival now’