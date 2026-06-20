Pakistan’s governance failures tarnishing global reputation further

Male, June 20 (IANS) Pakistan's governance failures have extended beyond domestic politics and are increasingly affecting its global standing. The United States Trade Representative has concluded that Islamabad has failed to effectively enforce prohibitions against forced labour, while the European Union (EU) has pressed Pakistani authorities to deliver meaningful progress on human rights, labour protections, and governance reforms, a report has stated.

Recently, Pakistani media has increasingly taken a critical view of the country's deteriorating governance crisis, highlighting concerns that democratic institutions, constitutional safeguards, human rights, and labour protections are “all under siege”, according to a report in Maldivian media outlet 'Etruth MV'.

“Governance in Pakistan has increasingly become a footnote in the national discourse. Successive governments have announced sweeping reform agendas and ambitious schemes, yet these promises ring hollow against the lived realities of citizens. Good governance has never occupied the priority lists of ruling elites or political parties, leaving ordinary people to grapple with repression, economic hardship, and the absence of credible representation," the report detailed.

“The country’s working population is at breaking point. Despite their aspirations, they lack political vehicles to channel their grievances. This is not a moment of stability, regardless of the diplomatic narratives projected abroad. Pakistan’s youth, who form the majority of the population, embody heady ambitions that cannot indefinitely coexist with systemic repression and economic stagnation," it added.

Drawing on media coverage, the report highlighted how the hybrid political order in Pakistan, marked by the intertwining of civilian authority and entrenched military influence, has weakened Parliament, concentrated power, and suppressed dissent. It noted that the scale of corruption underscores the severity of the governance crisis.

According to the report, Pakistan is estimated to lose between 5 and 6.5 per cent of its GDP annually to corruption, translating into losses of around $20–26 billion (Pakistani Rs5,600–7,280 billion). The scale of the problem becomes evident when compared with the country's total healthcare spending of approximately $11 billion, with corruption syphoning off resources equivalent to nearly two-and-a-half times the nation’s health budget.

"Underlying this haemorrhage are structural weaknesses: unchecked bureaucratic power, political patronage shaping public policy, and judicial institutions vulnerable to corruption. These factors erode investor confidence, diminish public trust, and force citizens to pay officials for basic services. At higher levels, state capture by political and economic elites ensures that public authority is wielded for private enrichment rather than societal well-being,” the report mentioned.

Emphasising that Pakistan’s failures in labour protections, justice delivery, and human rights are increasingly impacting its trade ties with key partners, the report further said, “This convergence of domestic governance crisis and international scrutiny underscores the urgency of reform. Without transparency, accountability, and genuine democratic renewal, Pakistan risks further isolation abroad and deeper instability at home.”

--IANS

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