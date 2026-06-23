Pakistan’s Africa outreach falters as Saudi Arabia withdraws financial support: Report

Islamabad, June 23 (IANS) The collapse of the arms deal with Sudan marked a strategic setback for Islamabad's efforts to convert Islamic solidarity, defence exports and regional partnerships into enduring influence in Africa. The development underscores that while Pakistan’s ambitions on the continent are growing, its realisation remains constrained by economic fragility, reliance on external financing and the evolving priorities of the key allies, a report has stated.

According to a report in online magazine 'The Diplomat’, Pakistan's aspirations to emerge as a major defence exporter and expand its influence in Africa dealt a major blow in April when Saudi Arabia reportedly withdrew financing for the proposed $1.5 billion arms agreement with Sudan and pressed Islamabad to scrap the agreement entirely. This episode exposed the limitations of Pakistan’s broader effort to project greater influence across Africa.

“For Pakistan, the Sudan deal was envisioned as one of the largest arms export agreements in its history and a gateway into African security markets. The package included K-8 Karakorum light attack aircraft, hundreds of drones, armoured vehicles, and advanced Chinese-origin air defence systems routed through Pakistan. The agreement had the potential to transform Pakistan from a regional arms supplier into a significant security actor in Africa’s conflict landscape. Saudi Arabia’s decision to step back has delivered a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s geopolitical reach remains heavily dependent on external patrons,” the report detailed.

The report noted that the proposed agreement with Sudan was aimed at securing access to the African market for the Pakistan military industrial complex.

“Pakistan’s defence industry has increasingly looked beyond traditional markets in the Middle East and Asia. Faced with a recurring economic crisis, repeated IMF programmes, foreign exchange shortages, and limited industrial exports, Islamabad has sought to expand defence sales as a source of hard currency revenue,” it added.

Emphasising that Saudi Arabia's decision to pull back financing also reflects a wider shift in its regional approach, the report said that Riyadh now favours "de-escalation and strategic” restraint rather than deeper involvement in external conflicts.

“For Pakistan, the consequences of this cancellation extend far beyond Sudan. Reports indicate that another proposed defence deal in Libya, worth $4 billion, may also be in jeopardy as Saudi Arabia reassesses its African engagements. Pakistan already delivered at least five cargo planes full of weapons to forces aligned with Libya’s eastern authorities, led by military ruler Khalifa Haftar, in April 2026. If the Libya deal also falls apart, this would completely derail Islamabad’s ambition to establish itself as a security actor on the African continent,” it mentioned.

The report stated that the setback highlights fundamental weakness in Pakistan’s geopolitical aspirations as ambitious foreign initiatives that hinge on financial support from Gulf or other partners risk faltering amid evolving priorities of its allies.

“Without any external support, Islamabad lacks the economic resources necessary to sustain large-scale strategic ventures abroad. This dependence limits Pakistan’s ability to shape outcomes in regions where it seeks to exert independent influence,” it highlighted.

--IANS

scor/as