Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three more civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Sep 9 (IANS) Another three civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, leading human rights organisations alleged on Wednesday.

This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that two doctors, 28-year-old Mahir Mazar and 28 -year- old Jamshair Baloch, were subjected to enforced disappearance allegedly by Pakistani forces from the Turbat region of Kech district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The rights body noted that their whereabouts, safety, and legal status remain unknown since their disappearance, while their families have been denied information and contact with them.

“The forcible removal of individuals from their homes, followed by the concealment of their fate or whereabouts, constitutes enforced disappearance and represents a grave violation of fundamental human rights. Such practices violate protections guaranteed under international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), particularly the rights to liberty, security, due process, and protection from arbitrary detention,” Paank stated.

The rights body called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the whereabouts, safety, and legal status of both doctors, allow them immediate access to their families and legal counsel, and release them without delay.

Calling for an immediate end to “nocturnal raids, arbitrary detentions, and the systematic practice of enforced disappearances” across Balochistan, it further said that Pakistani authorities must ensure accountability for those responsible and guarantee the safety and fundamental rights of all persons subjected to such operations.

Highlighting the atrocities against civilians across Balochistan, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said that Qadir Bakhsh Baloch was taken into custody by security forces on September 6 while traveling from Baghbana to Khuzdar, and was subsequently transferred to an unknown location.

“This is the third time he has reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance. He had previously been forcibly disappeared on two separate occasions before being taken again,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body called for the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of Qadir and urged the Pakistani authorities to disclose his whereabouts without delay.

--IANS

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