Pakistani forces forcibly disappear three more Baloch students from Karachi

Quetta, Aug 25 (IANS) At least three students were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Pakistan’s Karachi, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Tuesday.

Citing reports, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said that the students were subjected to enforced disappearance on August 23 at the hands of Pakistani forces.

The victims were identified as Abdul Qadeer, Zubair Ahmed, and Saif Uddin, all residents of Balochistan.

“The enforced disappearance of students is an attack on the future of the Baloch nation. Targeting young people seeking education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights and international law,” the BVJ stated.

This latest incident comes amid growing concerns over alleged persecution of Baloch communities in Karachi.

Last week, several leading human rights organisations condemned the raids, arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces targeting Baloch neighbourhoods across the city.

Condemning the actions, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that the series of military operations and raids were aimed at eradicating Baloch identity.

“Frightened by the rising Baloch consciousness and political awakening, the state is once again perpetuating its Baloch genocidal policies in the streets of Karachi, attempting to bring Baloch communities under the shadow of fear, raids, arrests, and enforced disappearances. In the past, under the guise of gang wars and maintaining peace, Baloch settlements faced insecurity, violence, and continuous state actions; today, the same kind of policies are being repeated through different names and new tactics,” the BYC stated.

“The state repeatedly recycles its colonial policies with new titles and methods, but the objective remains the same: to keep Baloch communities under pressure through fear,” it added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the BVJ strongly condemned the registration of an FIR against Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch, a member of the Balochistan Assembly and a popularly elected representative from Gwadar district.

According to the rights body, the case was registered after the elected parliamentarian, and a resident of Gwadar, raised his voice through a video against the alleged humiliation, stripping, and violation of sanctity involving women at a military checkpoint.

“Instead of impartial investigations into such grave allegations and legal action against the responsible officials, filing a case against the public representative who raised the complaint casts a grave question mark over the fundamental principles of justice, freedom of expression, and democratic representation,” the rights body stated.

The BVJ noted that the course of action further reinforces the impression that “civilian governance in Balochistan has been supplanted by military dominance, where accountability is directed not toward powerful institutions but twisted toward those who raise their voices against them.”

--IANS

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