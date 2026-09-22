Record field assembles for 13th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 22 (IANS) The largest field ever in the Women’s Pro Golf Tour event is gathered for Leg 13 at the DLF Golf & Country Club, which has become a dress rehearsal of sorts for next month’s Women’s Indian Open, an event on the Ladies European Tour.

The field of 60 players, comprising 53 professionals and seven amateurs, is the highest-ever number in the field for a domestic event, which carries a purse of Rs.17 lakh.

Adding further interest to the event is the venue, DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, which will also host the Women’s Indian Open. This week will be a great opportunity for the Indians to get a taste of what is one of the most challenging courses in India and also on the LET.

The Indian women golfers, who have next month's marquee event in their sights, will be led by the top star, Diksha Dagar, who has taken a week off the LET to play the event and get a feel for the course. She has in the past finished third, but now wants to win the Indian Open and become only the second Indian to do so after Aditi Ashok.

Diksha, who has been working towards the National Open for many months, will be making a rare appearance on the domestic Tour. Diksha is also in preparation for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya later this month. She will return from the Asian Games and then tee up at the Women’s Indian Open.

Also making an appearance at the 13th Leg of WPGT is Gaurika Bishnoi, now married to PGA Champion Aaron Rai, an English golfer of Indian origin. Gaurika, a former Top-10 finisher in HWIO, is also in preparation for the National Open.

Some of the other stars taking time off their international commitments include the Hero Order of Merit leader, Ridhima Dilawari, the prolific Vani Kapoor, former HWIO runner-up Amandeep Drall, Tvesa Malik, Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar.

The younger lot, who have been seeking valuable experience at other international events and are coming over this week, include Saanvi Somu, Mannat Brar, Heena Kang and Nayanika Sanga, among others.

--IANS

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