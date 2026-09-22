India, EU hold talks on bolstering industrial ties

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday held discussions with a delegation of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) of the European Parliament on strengthening India-EU cooperation in industrial development, clean energy, electric mobility and industrial decarbonisation.

Kumaraswamy said India and the EU can combine their strengths to accelerate the clean energy transition and advance sustainable transport through innovative e-mobility solutions. He expressed confidence in continued engagement and deeper cooperation in the industrial sector.

The visiting European Parliament delegation comprised Members of the European Parliament Raffaele Stancanelli, Angelika Winzig, Mohammed Chahim, Raúl de la Hoz Quintano, Nicolas Gonzalez Casares, Morten Løkke­gaard, Jüri Ratas and Virginijus Sinkevičius. The delegation was accompanied by Etienne Bassot, Director, ITRE Secretariat; Mariusz Kawnik, Administrator, ITRE Secretariat and other staff.

The members expressed interest in further strengthening India-EU cooperation in clean technologies, sustainable mobility and advanced energy solutions. The delegation also appreciated India’s efforts towards accelerating electric mobility, strengthening domestic manufacturing and advancing industrial decarbonisation.

Kumaraswamy said the visit comes at an important juncture in India-EU relations, following the 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026, which witnessed the conclusion of the FTA negotiations and adoption of the joint India-EU comprehensive strategic agenda. He emphasised the potential for deeper cooperation in trade, investment, technology and global supply chains.

The minister highlighted key initiatives of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, including the PLI Scheme for automobile and auto components, PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells and PM E-DRIVE, aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing, accelerating electric mobility and strengthening the EV ecosystem. He also invited European industries to participate in the ongoing global bidding process for 10 GWh of ACC manufacturing for stationary storage energy systems, open until October 13, 2026.

He underscored India’s efforts towards industrial decarbonisation and energy transition, including BHEL’s indigenous gasification technology and the roadmap for greening the steel sector through scrap recycling, utilisation of steel slag and circular economy practices.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Steel, including Secretary Kamran Rizvi and Additional Secretary Hanif Qureshi, also participated in the meeting.

--IANS

Link to photos: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleaseDetail.aspx?PRID=2313630®=3&lang=1